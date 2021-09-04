Gasoline at R$ 7 becomes a pun with September 7 in bands in Rio, SP and Brasília – 03/09/2021 – Market

Huge banners with the phrase “R$7/liter of September” were placed on Friday (3) at Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, and on two of the largest traffic arteries in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro: the bridge of Piqueri da Marginal Tietê, in São Paulo, and Avenida Brasil, in Rio de Janeiro.

The urban intervention, with yellow strips of about 15 meters, takes place a few days before the coup-oriented Pocketnarist acts scheduled for Independence Day and advertised by President Jair Bolsonaro himself (no party).

The action was articulated by a small group of designers and communicators who assume that they have already made other interventions around the country.

“To take advantage of the holiday trip to September 7, which is the time when many people fill their tanks and feel the record price of gasoline, to remind the population of what really matters: while Bolsonaro threatens a coup, the economic failure of this government it’s already given,” explains one of the group’s activists, who prefers not to be identified.

“We are trying to resume, as a central agenda, the economic disaster that Brazil is facing. And remind drivers and citizens of the price we are paying for having Bolsonaro as president of the Republic,” he says.

The demand on President Jair Bolsonaro regarding the high price of fuel and cooking gas, which had a record increase since last year, is constant and increasingly intense, impacting the entire economic consumption chain.

In some parts of the country, a liter of gasoline reached R$7, while a canister of cooking gas is around R$100.

Insinuations that these prices would be controlled led to negative reactions from the financial market, even though they had an impact on the population’s pocket.