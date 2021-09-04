Globo commentator Caio Ribeiro reveals that he was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy: “It will pass”

The former player says that he discovered the disease after an alert from the physiotherapist he works with; check out

This Friday (3), Caio Ribeiro surprised the web by revealing that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer. The former football player said that he is in the final stretch of treatment against the disease and that he intends to continue working normally.

In a video posted on social networks, the Globo commentator says that he has more than a 90% chance of being cured. “A little while ago, a lump appeared in my neck and I was diagnosed with lymphoma, it’s called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news, and that’s why I’m shooting this video, is that it has a 95% cure rate and my body is responding very well to the treatment“said Ribeiro

In the outburst, the commentator explained that he is in the penultimate session of chemotherapy. “[Estou] Strong, with a clear head and I’m sure that, in another 15 days, this will pass!”, commented.

“One of the consequences of the treatment was hair loss, and he decided to drop a little. So, I intend to keep working! I’m energetic, with a good head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald in the air. strong, because I’m sure we’ll go through all of this together,” added Ribeiro.

Shortly after the video, Ribeiro received messages of support from famous friends.”He’s a spectacular guy, he has an incredible mood and time will make everything go back to normal”, said the reporter Felipe Diniz. “With your joy, energy and faith, get out of this, Caioba! In prayer and together with you in this! Strength my friend”, wished the volleyball player Bruninho.

Last year, TV Globo sports commentator and his wife, Renata, were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The information was revealed by Galvão Bueno in the program Well, Friends!, from the cable channel SportTV. The narrator took the opportunity to show support for the 44-year-old former player and his spouse.

“I want nothing more serious to happen to our Caio Ribeiro. First, on Thursday, Renata Ribeiro, his wife, tested positive for COVID-19. And Caio tested it on Friday and the result came out today”, told Galvão at first hand.