Globo is condemned for humiliating couple in romantic dinner at Mais Você · TV News

to Globo will have to pay an indemnity of R$ 10 thousand to Nicole Cristine Leal de França, center of a report aired by Mais Você of June 12, 2019. That day, she and her boyfriend were ridiculed in the morning by Ana Maria Braga for not reacting well to a surprise dinner he made , in collusion with the production of the program. The video resonated a lot on social media, where she became the target of heavy criticism.

The case was judged by the 5th Civil Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, and the TV news had access to the case files. Nicole Cristina stated that she suffered personal and psychological damage after the painting went live. In the initial petition, she asked for R$ 50 thousand. But judge Monica de Freitas Lima decided for a lower amount.

Nicole reported that she had been approached by the production of Mais Você on May 31, 2019 for a report on Valentine’s Day. Ana Maria Braga’s team said that her boyfriend, Pedro, wanted to surprise her with a romantic dinner.

Nicole accepted and recorded the story that day, but reported that she did not like the editing of the painting. Her comments were added to the presenter’s insertions about her bad mood, as well as angry emojis. His defense said that the option for this edition was made so that the painting had the greatest possible repercussion with the public.

In fact, the report did. That day, “Dinner that didn’t work out” was the most talked about topic on the web because of the reactions considered embarrassing from Nicole. While Pedro tried to show his love, she responded with irony and harshness. On her Facebook, after the case generated buzz, she argued that she was tired and acknowledged that she had exaggerated with her partner.

Even so, Nicole was cursed a lot by people who didn’t accept her reaction. She erased her social networks and decided to ask Globo to pay an amount for damages. He also requested that the recording of the meeting be taken from Grupo Globo’s digital platforms, such as Globoplay.

Judge sentenced Globo

Judge Monica de Freitas Lima agreed with Nicole’s argument. For the magistrate, there was an exaggeration in the exposure, by Globo, of a person who is not public, which configures an exceeded limit in freedom of expression.

“The author’s right to have the report taken off the air is evident, as the way her image was edited and portrayed, including through sound and visual effects, as well as the narrative used reveal distortion between what justified the capture and what was shown in the entertainment program”, said the judge in an excerpt of the decision.

Monica ordered the payment of an indemnity of R$ 10 thousand, in addition to the immediate removal of the matter from Globo’s servers. The station is also prohibited from repeating the dinner or showing again the image of Nicole França in its programs. The case can still be appealed in larger spheres of Brazilian justice.

Sought by the report, Globo did not comment on the process until the conclusion of this text. Traditionally, the broadcaster does not comment on sub judice cases.