Couple was ridiculed at a romantic dinner aired by Mais Você Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The justice of Rio de Janeiro ordered TV Globo to indemnify a woman in R$ 10 thousand after she and her boyfriend were ridiculed in a report on the Mais Você program, aired on June 12, 2019. On the occasion, Nicole Cristine Leal de França he didn’t react well to a surprise dinner made by his boyfriend, Pedro, with the help of the production of the program led by Ana Maria Braga.

The video with Nicole’s reaction went viral on social media, and she became the target of harsh criticism.

The case was processed at the 5th Civil Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro. In the case file, Nicole claims to have suffered personal and psychological damage after the painting went live. She asked for R$ 50 thousand in damages, but judge Monica de Freitas Lima reduced the amount.

Nicole reported in the file that she was approached by the Mais Você team at the end of May 2019. The producers told her that her boyfriend wanted to surprise her with a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day.

She also says that she accepted recording the program, but she didn’t like the editing of the painting. The final version of the recording highlighted Nicole’s “grumpy” comments, added to Ana Maria’s remarks about the woman’s reaction, and also angry emojis.

That day, the expression “the dinner that didn’t work out” was the most talked about topic on social networks. Nicole’s reaction generated embarrassment among internet users, and many began to curse and criticize the woman. The repercussion was such that she had to delete her social networks, even though she had already recognized, after the painting went on air, that she had exaggerated with her boyfriend and that she was tired that day.

For this reason, she asked TV Globo for compensation, and also for the content to be removed from all of the broadcaster’s platforms.

The magistrate agreed with Nicole’s arguments and acknowledged that Globo exaggerated the exposure of the woman. She also understood that there was an abuse of the network’s freedom of expression.

– The author’s right to have the report taken off the air is evident, as the way her image was edited and portrayed, including through sound and visual effects, as well as the narrative used reveal distortion between what justified the capture and what was shown in the entertainment program – said the judge in an excerpt of the decision.

In addition to the R$ 10 thousand indemnity, the magistrate ordered the content to be removed from Grupo Globo’s platforms.

The case is still open to appeal.

