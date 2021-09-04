Globo’s audience plummets and has worst August in seven years

With an 8% drop in ratings, this was the worst month of August since 2014 for the network.

Based on data from the National Television Panel (PNT), the most significant drop was recorded in the afternoon and evening periods, which include the broadcast of soap operas, Jornal Nacional, local news programs and post-novel news programs.

The registered drop in the audience was 8% compared to August 2020, pointing now to 20.6 points on Ibope, against 23.5 last year.

The competitor Record did well in the last month. With the airing of the soap opera Genesis, the station went from 5.3 points on Ibope to 5.7 (an increase of 8%) in the domestic market.

The growth in São Paulo was 10%. At night time, in São Paulo, Record reached a growth of 26% (from 6.6 points to 8.3).

Revealed the book that, for decades, the “left” tried to hide

They broke our legs!

O Online City Newspaper is suffering open attacks.

“Old foxes” of politics, through the ill-fated CPI, commanded by nefarious figures like Aziz, Renan and Randolfe, broke our bank secrecy. Nothing they will find.

The TSE, in turn, ordered the demonetization of the JCO. A decision without foundation, without any subpoena and without due process of law. Broke our legs!

We need the help of all patriots.

Your collaboration is important for the truth to prevail!

Make your donation:

Or subscribe and have access to the exclusive content of Revista A Verdade.

Click on the link below: