Goalkeeper Vanderlei misses and Brasil de Pelotas opens the scoreboard over Vasco; see the video

Brasil de Pelotas opened the scoring against Vasco, on the night of this Friday (3), in São Januário, in a match valid for the 22nd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The highlight of the goal was due to the failure of goalkeeper cruzmaltino Vanderlei, who tried to leave playing and ended up making life difficult for defenders.

After missing the pass, shirt 1 still couldn’t hold Netto’s submission and palmed it into the middle of the area. Striker Erison just had the job of pushing it to the back of the goal. Vanderlei’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter in Brazil during the match.

See the goal of Brasil de Pelotas:

Check out some reactions:

It should be a crime to let Vanderlei play with his feet — Vastinder◤✠◢ (@VasTinderDoAmor)

September 3, 2021



