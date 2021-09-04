Goiânia continues vaccination against Covid-19 for people over 18 years of age and increases places for the application of the 2nd dose | Goiás

The Municipal Health Department of Goiânia (SMS) continues the vaccination against Covid-19 for residents over 18 years old and increases places for the application of the second dose this Friday (3). The city says that there will be 42 points of immunization, 36 of which are exclusive for the booster (see addresses below).

According to the city hall, the action will take place to serve 14 thousand people who are scheduled to take the second dose by September 3rd. The drive-thru at Passeio das Águas mall continues to apply the first dose to people over 18 years of age and, for the first time, will also apply the second dose of Pfizer to people with a date scheduled for September 3 and in arrears.

The secretariat announced that it will visit 28 shelters so that more than 800 elderly people are vaccinated in the coming days. The group that will take the 1st dose must appear at the place, day and time scheduled on the Municipality 24Horas app – available for Android and iOS – or on the website of the Municipality of Goiânia.

To take the booster of the immunizing agent, it is not necessary to schedule in advance. You must present an original document with a photo and proof of the first dose. Vaccination of the second dose takes place in alphabetical order. According to the department, in the morning they can vaccinate residents with initial names ranging from A to L and, in the afternoon, from M to Z.

Pregnant women, postpartum women and the elderly continue to vaccinate, but immunization for this group now has a fixed point at the Municipal Vaccination Center (CMV), in the Pedro Ludovico Sector.

Elderly residents of long-stay institutions;

Residents aged 18 and over;

Second dose of AstraZeneca, Coronavac, and Pfizer vaccines in people with scheduled dates before 2 September;

Health workers, people with comorbidities and disabilities and education professionals;

Pregnant women, postpartum women and the elderly.

To receive the vaccine against Covid-19, you must present CPF, identification document with photo and date of birth and proof of address.

Health workers who fall under Circular Letter No. 666/2021 SES/GO must provide the declaration on the city’s website.

Professionals in kindergarten, elementary, secondary, higher and postgraduate education, vocational technicians and Young Adult Education (EJA) must carry self-declaration and proof of work in the capital (working card, paycheck, badge or contract). Document can be accessed here.

Vaccination sites 1st dose

Application of booster dose for the elderly

Vaccination will be exclusive to residents of five long-term institutions in the city

People over 18 years old

No scheduling, drive-thru

Service hours: 08:00 until the end of the service of the 2,000 passwords

Drive-thru of Passeio das Águas Shopping: Av. Perimetral Norte, 8303, Fazenda Caveiras.

People over 18 years old

By appointment, pedestrian, from 8 am to 5 pm

USF Vera Cruz II: Av. Leopoldo de Bulhões, s/n – Conj. Vera Cruz

UPA Novo Mundo: Av. New York, 667-569 – Jardim Novo Mundo

Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-02, Area 02, Sector Fonte Nova

USF Santa Rita: Av. Americano do Brasil, s/n – Santa Rita Park

CS Hortência Mendonça: Rua R-07 – Vila Redenção

USF Crimea Oeste: Avenida Goiás Norte, Sector Crimea Oeste

Second dose of Astrazeneca for people with an appointment until the 3rd of September and in arrears.

No appointment, pedestrian, from 8 am to 5 pm

Initials from A to L: service from 8 am to 12 pm

Initials from M to Z: service from 12:00 to 17:00

Clube da Caixa Econômica/APCEF-GO: Av. T-1, 1155, block 53, Setor Bueno

SEST SENAT: Av. Castelo Branco, s / n – São Francisco, Goiânia – GO, 74453-420

USF San Francisco: Tv. Buenos Aires, Lot 01 – S/n – San Francisco

USF Jardim Cerrado IV: Rua Das Paineiras Apm 06 block 21 Lot 0 Residencial Jardim Do Cerrado IV

USF Eldorado Oeste: R. ELO-22, block. 22 – Eldorado Oeste Park

USF Itatiaia: Rua r12, block 11 s/nº Itatiaia I complex

Ciams Urias Magalhães: R. Guajajaras, s/n – North

USF Jardim Guanabara I: Rua Porto Alegre, block 13 lot 1 Jardim Guanabara

Immaculate Conceição Social Center: block 176 – Lot 15, Praça Washington, S/N – Jardim Novo Mundo

UPA Dr. Paulo de Siqueira Garcia: Rua DF-02 c/ Rua DF-18, Lt 14, Chácara do Governador

Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-02, Area 02, Sector Fonte Nova

USF Jardim Curitiba: Rua JC22 Area Verde Jardim Curitiba II

USF Residencial Itaipu: Rua Ri 34 Esquina with Ri 08 corner with Ri 09 block 89 area1, Residencial Itaipu

USF Andreia Cristina: Avenida Blumenau quadra 28, lot 176 Setor Andréia Cristina

USF Madre Germana: Avenida José Barbosa dos Reis block D 53 lot 01 Madre Germana II Housing Complex

Puama Social and Environmental Nucleus: Rua D1, 49, Novo Horizonte

Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector

2nd dose Pfizer for people scheduled for September 3 and overdue

No scheduling, drive-thru, opening hours from 8 am, with 1002 passwords available

Drive from the Passeio das Águas shopping mall: Avenida Perimetral Norte, 8303, Vila Jardim São Judas Tadeu

Second dose of Pfizer for people scheduled by September 3 and overdue

No appointment, pedestrian from 8 am to 5 pm

Office hours: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, except in Area I of the PUC which works until 4:00 pm

Initials from A to L: service from 8 am to 12 pm

Initials from M to Z: service from 12:00 to 16:00

SEST SENAT: Av. Castelo Branco, s / n – São Francisco, Goiânia – GO, 74453-420

USF Vera Cruz I: Rua Eunice Weaver Quadra 32t 1st Stage Vera Cruz I Set

USF San Francisco: Tv. Buenos Aires, Lot 01 – S/n – San Francisco

USF Vila Regina: 239, R. São Miguel, 189 – Vila Regina

CS João Braz Industrial Park: Rua Rodrigues Alves Esquina Quadra 52 Lot 14/15 João Braz Industrial Park

USF Cerrado IV: Rua Das Paineiras Apm 06 block 21 Lot 0 Residencial Jardim Do Cerrado IV

USF Eldorado Oeste: R. ELO-22, block. 22 – Eldorado Oeste Park

USF Goiânia Viva: Rua gv17a quadra 46 casa da Chácara Taquaral Residencial Goiânia viva Ecological Reserve

USF São Judas Tadeu: Avenida Brasília, block 30 s/nº sector São Judas Tadeu

Ciams Urias Magalhães: R. Guajajaras, s/n – North

CSF Vale dos Sonhos Address: Rua Maria de Jesus s/nº quadra 5, lot 12 Residencial Vale dos Sonhos

Immaculate Conceição Social Center: block 176 – Lot 15, Praça Washington, S/N – Jardim Novo Mundo

UPA Dr. Paulo de Siqueira Garcia: Rua DF-02 c/ Rua DF-18, Lt 14, Chácara do Governador

USF Recanto das Minas Gerais Militão R de Araújo: Rua Sienna Apm 01 Jardim Maria Helena

USF Parque Atheneu: Avenida Parque Atheneu lote16/18 unit 201 Parque Atheneu

Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-02, Area 02, Sector Fonte Nova

USF Boa Vista: Avenida dos Ipês block 02 Lot Area Bairro Boa Vista

USF Vila Mutirão: Avenida do Povo block D Vila Mutirão

USF Jardim Primavera: Rua Cp38 block 47 lot 03/01 Jardim Primavera

USF Andreia Cristina: Avenida Blumenau quadra 28, lot 176 Setor Andréia Cristina

USF Madre Germana: Avenida José Barbosa dos Reis block D 53 lot 01 Madre Germana II Housing Complex

USF Condomínio das Esmeraldas: Rua 17 quadra 39 lote 04 s/nº Condomínio das Esmeraldas I

Ciams Novo Horizonte: Rua, Av. Eng. José Martins Filho, s/n – Vila Novo Horizonte

CS Parque Amazônia: Praça José Rodrigues de Morais Neto s/nº Parque Amazônia

Ciams Dr. Domingos Viggiano: Praça C-201, 2-82 – Jardim América

Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector

CS Marinho Lemos: Avenida Armando de Godoy block 29 lot 6/7 Setor Negrão de Lima

CS Cidade Jardim Michelle Muniz do Carmo: Praça Abel Coimbra / CSU without sector Cidade Jardim

CSF Leste Universitário: Rua 218, block A2 Lot 10, Setor Leste Universitário

Second dose of Coronavac vaccine for people scheduled for September 3 and overdue

No appointment, pedestrian from 8 am to 5 pm

SEST SENAT: Av. Castelo Branco, s / n – São Francisco, Goiânia – GO, 74453-420

USF Cerrado IV: Rua Das Paineiras Apm 06 block 21 Lot 0 Residencial Jardim Do Cerrado IV

USF Jardim Guanabara I: Rua Porto Alegre, block 13 lot 1 Jardim Guanabara

Immaculate Conceição Social Center: block 176 – Lot 15, Praça Washington, S/N – Jardim Novo Mundo

Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-02, Area 02, Sector Fonte Nova

USF Jardim Primavera: Rua Cp38 block 47 lot 03/01 Jardim Primavera

USF Madre Germana: Avenida José Barbosa dos Reis block D 53 lot 01 Madre Germana II Housing Complex

Puama Social and Environmental Nucleus: Rua D1, 49, Novo Horizonte

Clube da Caixa Econômica/APCEF-GO: Av. T-1, 1155, block 53, Setor Bueno

First dose and booster for pregnant women, postpartum women and the elderly

No appointment, pedestrian from 8 am to 5 pm

Municipal Vaccination Center (CMV): Edmundo Pinheiro de Abreu Avenue, Pedro Ludovico Sector

