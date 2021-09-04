Goiânia will have 21 vaccination points this Saturday (4/9)

Goiânia will have 21 vaccination points throughout the city this Saturday (4/9). 18 points will be available for the application of the second dose in people with dates scheduled for the 4th of September or late and 3 points for those who are 18 years old or older and have already scheduled the vaccine.

The drive-thru at Passeio das Águas will continue to apply the second dose of Pfizer and also people over 18, by spontaneous demand and distribution of 2,000 tickets. Vaccination will be from 8am to 4pm.

Check out the vaccination sites for this Saturday

1st dose – no schedule

Drive-thru mode, with opening hours from 8 am, with the provision of passwords:

– Drive from the Passeio das Águas shopping mall: Avenida Perimetral Norte, 8303, Vila Jardim São Judas Tadeu;

1st dose – by appointment

Pedestrian mode, with opening hours from 8 am to 4 pm.

– USF Vera Cruz I: Rua Eunice Weaver Quadra 32t 1st Stage Conjunto Vera Cruz I;

– USF Jardim Dom Fernando: Rua 218, block 30 s/nº Jardim Dom Fernando II;

– CS Hortência Mendonça: Rua R-07 – Vila Redenção;

2nd dose of Astrazeneca – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for September 4 or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L, and in the afternoon for initials M to Z.

– SEST SENAT: Av. Castelo Branco, s / n – São Francisco, Goiânia – GO, 74453-420;

– USF Jardim Cerrado IV: Rua Das Paineiras Apm 06 block 21 Lot 0 Residencial Jardim Do Cerrado IV;

– USF Itatiaia: Rua r12, block 11 s/nº Itatiaia I set;

– Ciams Urias Magalhães: R. Guajajaras, s/n – North;

– USF Jardim Guanabara I: Rua Porto Alegre, block 13 lot 1 Jardim Guanabara;

– USF Antonio Carlos Pires: ACP4 APM Street 6 Antonio Carlos Pires sector;

– Immaculate Conceição Social Center: block 176 – Lot 15, Praça Washington, S/N – Jardim Novo Mundo;

– USF Parque Atheneu: Avenida Parque Atheneu lote16/18 unit 201 Parque Atheneu;

– CS Parque Amazônia: Praça José Rodrigues de Morais Neto s/nº Parque Amazônia;

2nd dose Pfizer for people scheduled for September 4th – no appointment

Drive-thru mode, with opening hours from 8 am, with the provision of passwords:

– Drive from the Passeio das Águas shopping mall: Avenida Perimetral Norte, 8303, Vila Jardim São Judas Tadeu;

2nd dose from Pfizer – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for September 4 or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L, and in the afternoon for initials from M to Z.

– USF Vera Cruz II: Av. Leopoldo de Bulhões, s/n – Conj. Vera Cruz;

– SEST SENAT: Av. Castelo Branco, s / n – São Francisco, Goiânia – GO, 74453-420;

– USF Vila Regina: 239, R. São Miguel, 189 – Vila Regina;

– CS João Braz Industrial Park: Rua Rodrigues Alves Esquina Quadra 52 Lot 14/15 João Braz Industrial Park;

– USF Cerrado IV: Rua Das Paineiras Apm 06 block 21 Lot 0 Residencial Jardim Do Cerrado IV;

– UPA Dr. Paulo de Siqueira Garcia: Rua DF-02 c/ Rua DF-18, Lt 14, Chácara do Governador;

– USF Recanto das Minas Gerais Militão R de Araújo: Rua Sienna Apm 01 Jardim Maria Helena;

– UPA Novo Mundo: Av. New York, 667-569 – Jardim Novo Mundo;

– Ciams Urias Magalhães: Rua Guajajara Between Rua Caritos Madeiras and Rua Paranaíba S/n, Sector Urias Magalhães;

– USF São Judas Tadeu: Avenida Brasília, block 30 s/nº sector São Judas Tadeu;

– CSF Address Vale dos Sonhos: Rua Maria de Jesus s/nº quadra 5, lot 12 Residencial Vale dos Sonhos;

– USF Antonio Carlos Pires: ACP4 APM Street 6 Antonio Carlos Pires sector;

– Ciams Dr. Domingos Viggiano: Praça C-201, 2-82 – Jardim América;

2nd dose of Coronavac – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for September 3 or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L, and in the afternoon for initials from M to Z.

– SEST SENAT: Av. Castelo Branco, s / n – São Francisco, Goiânia – GO, 74453-420;

– USF Jardim Cerrado IV: Rua Das Paineiras Apm 06 block 21 Lot 0 Residencial Jardim Do Cerrado IV;

– USF Jardim Guanabara I: Rua Porto Alegre, block 13 lot 1 Jardim Guanabara;

– Imaculada Conceição Social Center: Block 176 – Lot 15, Praça Washington, S/N – Jardim Novo Mundo;

Sirlene Mendonça, from the Health editorship