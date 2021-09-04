Goiânia will have 36 points for the application of the second dose this Friday (3/9)

To serve 14 thousand people who are scheduled to take the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 this Friday (3/9), the Health Department of Goiânia provides 36 vaccination points. With the six destined for the first dose, there will be 42 points in all. The drive-thru at Passeio das Águas mall continues to apply the first dose to people aged 18 or over and, for the first time, it will also apply the second dose, but only from Pfizer for people scheduled for September 3rd and overdue.

Remembering that for the first dose you must have made an appointment through the website or application of the Municipality of Goiânia, the exception is the drive, and for the second dose, the service follows spontaneous demand. Vaccination will be from 8am to 5pm.

Vaccination of the first or second dose of pregnant and postpartum women (women up to 45 days after delivery), without the need for an appointment, continues at the Municipal Vaccination Center, located in the Pedro Ludovico sector. The site is also available for the immunization of the elderly with delayed vaccine boosters.

Check vaccination sites:

1st dose – no schedule

Drive-thru mode, with opening hours from 8 am, with the availability of 1002 passwords

– Drive from the Passeio das Águas shopping mall: Avenida Perimetral Norte, 8303, Vila Jardim São Judas Tadeu

1st dose – by appointment

Pedestrian mode, with opening hours from 8 am to 5 pm

– USF Vera Cruz II: Av. Leopoldo de Bulhões, s/n – Conj. Vera Cruz

– UPA Novo Mundo: Av. New York, 667-569 – Jardim Novo Mundo

– Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-02, Area 02, Fonte Nova Sector

– USF Santa Rita: Av. Americano do Brasil, s/n – Santa Rita Park

– CS Hortência Mendonça: Rua R-07 – Vila Redenção

– USF Crimea Oeste: Avenida Goiás Norte, Sector Crimea Oeste

1st and 2nd doses for pregnant and postpartum women – without scheduling

The service to the two doses for pregnant and postpartum women – women up to 45 days after delivery – continues at the Municipal Vaccination Center (CMV), located in the Pedro Ludovico sector. It is open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

– Municipal Vaccination Center: Av. Edmundo Pinheiro de Abreu, Block 216-A Lot 05, Sector Pedro Ludovico

2nd dose of Astrazeneca – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for September 3 or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L, and in the afternoon for initials M to Z.

– Clube da Caixa Econômica/APCEF-GO: Av. T-1, 1155, block 53, Setor Bueno

– SEST SENAT: Av. Castelo Branco, s / n – São Francisco, Goiânia – GO, 74453-420

– USF San Francisco: Tv. Buenos Aires, Lot 01 – S/n – San Francisco

– USF Jardim Cerrado IV: Rua Das Paineiras Apm 06 block 21 Lot 0 Residencial Jardim Do Cerrado IV

– USF Eldorado Oeste: R. ELO-22, block. 22 – Eldorado Oeste Park

– USF Itatiaia: Rua r12, block 11 s/nº Itatiaia I complex

– Ciams Urias Magalhães: R. Guajajaras, s/n – North

– USF Jardim Guanabara I: Rua Porto Alegre, block 13 lot 1 Jardim Guanabara

– Immaculate Conceição Social Center: block 176 – Lot 15, Praça Washington, S/N – Jardim Novo Mundo

– UPA Dr. Paulo de Siqueira Garcia: Rua DF-02 c/ Rua DF-18, Lt 14, Chácara do Governador

– Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-02, Area 02, Fonte Nova Sector

– USF Jardim Curitiba: Rua JC22 Area Verde Jardim Curitiba II

– USF Residencial Itaipu: Rua Ri 34 Esquina with Ri 08 corner with Ri 09 block 89 area1, Residencial Itaipu

– USF Andreia Cristina: Avenida Blumenau quadra 28, lot 176 Setor Andréia Cristina

– USF Madre Germana: Avenida José Barbosa dos Reis block D 53 lot 01 Madre Germana II Housing Complex

– Puama Social and Environmental Center: Rua D1, 49, Novo Horizonte

– Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector

2nd dose Pfizer for people scheduled for September 3rd and overdue – no appointment

Drive-thru mode, with opening hours from 8 am, with the availability of 1002 passwords

– Drive from the Passeio das Águas shopping mall: Avenida Perimetral Norte, 8303, Vila Jardim São Judas Tadeu

2nd dose from Pfizer – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for September 3 or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L, and in the afternoon for initials M to Z. In Area I of the Pontifical Catholic University of Goiás (PUC-GO) service is available until 4 pm.

– SEST SENAT: Av. Castelo Branco, s / n – São Francisco, Goiânia – GO, 74453-420

– USF Vera Cruz I: Rua Eunice Weaver Quadra 32t 1st Stage Vera Cruz I Set

– USF San Francisco: Tv. Buenos Aires, Lot 01 – S/n – San Francisco

– USF Vila Regina: 239, R. São Miguel, 189 – Vila Regina

– CS João Braz Industrial Park: Rua Rodrigues Alves Esquina Quadra 52 Lot 14/15 João Braz Industrial Park

– USF Cerrado IV: Rua Das Paineiras Apm 06 block 21 Lot 0 Residencial Jardim Do Cerrado IV

– USF Eldorado Oeste: R. ELO-22, block. 22 – Eldorado Oeste Park

– USF Goiânia Viva: Rua gv17a quadra 46 casa da Chácara Taquaral Residencial Goiânia viva Ecological Reserve

– USF São Judas Tadeu: Avenida Brasília, block 30 without São Judas Tadeu sector

– Ciams Urias Magalhães: R. Guajajaras, s/n – North

– CSF Vale dos Sonhos Address: Rua Maria de Jesus s/nº quadra 5, lot 12 Residencial Vale dos Sonhos

– Immaculate Conceição Social Center: block 176 – Lot 15, Praça Washington, S/N – Jardim Novo Mundo

– UPA Dr. Paulo de Siqueira Garcia: Rua DF-02 c/ Rua DF-18, Lt 14, Chácara do Governador

– USF Recanto das Minas Gerais Militão R de Araújo: Rua Sienna Apm 01 Jardim Maria Helena

– USF Parque Atheneu: Avenida Parque Atheneu lote16/18 unit 201 Parque Atheneu

– Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-02, Area 02, Fonte Nova Sector

– USF Boa Vista: Avenida dos Ipês block 02 Lot Area Bairro Boa Vista

– USF Vila Mutirão: Avenida do Povo block D Vila Mutirão

– USF Jardim Primavera: Rua Cp38 block 47 lot 03/01 Jardim Primavera

– USF Andreia Cristina: Avenida Blumenau quadra 28, lot 176 Setor Andréia Cristina

– USF Madre Germana: Avenida José Barbosa dos Reis block D 53 lot 01 Madre Germana II Housing Complex

– USF Condomínio das Esmeraldas: Rua 17 quadra 39 lote 04 s/nº Condomínio das Esmeraldas I

– Ciams Novo Horizonte: Rua, Av. Eng. José Martins Filho, s/n – Vila Novo Horizonte

– CS Parque Amazônia: Praça José Rodrigues de Morais Neto s/nº Parque Amazônia

– Ciams Dr. Domingos Viggiano: Praça C-201, 2-82 – Jardim América

– Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector

– CS Marinho Lemos: Avenida Armando de Godoy block 29 lot 6/7 Setor Negrão de Lima

– CS Cidade Jardim Michelle Muniz do Carmo: Praça Abel Coimbra / CSU without sector Cidade Jardim

– CSF Leste Universitário: Rua 218, block A2 Lot 10, Setor Leste Universitário

2nd dose of Coronavac – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for September 3 or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L, and in the afternoon for initials from M to Z.

– SEST SENAT: Av. Castelo Branco, s / n – São Francisco, Goiânia – GO, 74453-420

– USF Cerrado IV: Rua Das Paineiras Apm 06 block 21 Lot 0 Residencial Jardim Do Cerrado IV

– USF Jardim Guanabara I: Rua Porto Alegre, block 13 lot 1 Jardim Guanabara

– Immaculate Conceição Social Center: block 176 – Lot 15, Praça Washington, S/N – Jardim Novo Mundo

– Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-02, Area 02, Fonte Nova Sector

– USF Jardim Primavera: Rua Cp38 block 47 lot 03/01 Jardim Primavera

– USF Madre Germana: Avenida José Barbosa dos Reis block D 53 lot 01 Madre Germana II Housing Complex

– Puama Social and Environmental Center: Rua D1, 49, Novo Horizonte

– Clube da Caixa Econômica/APCEF-GO: Av. T-1, 1155, block 53, Setor Bueno

Rafaela Anjos, from the Health editorship