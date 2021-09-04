Graciele opens the holiday photo album with Zez Di Camargo: “I couldn’t get over it”

Zez di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda are already back in Brazil but the influencer shared new records reminding the travel

THE digital influencer Graciele Lacerda, who may soon undergo artificial insemination, has published more photos of her vacation with her beloved, the groom Zez di Camargo, from when they were in the Mexico. After being criticized for finding a way to avoid fans during the tour, the fitness muse he made a point of stating that he has not yet surpassed what he has lived through.

With a few clicks showing your body, the influencer, which has a slimming method company, was highly praised. Although she has stated that the country singer is jealous that she goes out alone, Graciele Lacerda constantly publishes bikini photos on the networks.

By giving details of the intimate relationship with the musician in the caption of the last publication on her Instagram, Graciele had her beauty exalted. “Always very beautiful”, wrote a follower, “What amazing pictures!”, commented another internet user, “each photo better than the other and what a body”, declared an f of the couple.

Graciele Lacerda detonated after avoiding traveling fans: “Ridiculous”

THE digital influencer Graciele Lacerda She is spending her vacation in Mexico with her fiance and country singer Zez Di Camargo. In addition to showing the fun routine of couple in moments of leisure, she ended up making a revelation that was not very welcome among internet users, who thought it had been arrogant.

“We’ve set up a pool here, practically private () In this little piece, we stay calm, without anyone disturbing”, said Graciele while showing the place. The statement, however, was not well received and severe criticism involving Zez’s ex-wife, Zilu Camargo, was intended to be influential.

In the post of one of the pages that revealed the attitude of Graciele Lacerda, who intends to be me soon, an internet user wrote: “It’s easy to enjoy what Zilu has achieved”. Another stated: “This one never got up early to face a crowded bus” and in a tone of irony a third questioned: “Who’s going to bother her? She’s famous?” The revolt was great and it was also called “Ridiculous”.

Taking into account that the fitness muse has been the pivot from the separation of country singer Zez and Zilu Godoi, me of the three children of the sertanejo, followers of the page went even further and detonated, citing the eternal fame of lover of the influencer: “She can marry, whatever. But the title of lover when she takes it doesn’t come out”, wrote one, “you will always be known as a lover and lover will never be part of the family”, commented another.