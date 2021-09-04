Guedes says the country is going through ‘the worst in inflation’ and projects 7% accumulated until the end of the year | Economy

The Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, said this Friday (3) that inflation reached its “worst” and should fall, by the end of the year, to the level of 7% in 12 months. For 2022, the minister’s projection is that inflation will reach 4% between January and December.

“I imagine the worst of inflation we are going through right now. Going forward, the rate should start to drop slowly. It’s now at 8.8%, 8.9%, almost beating 9%. We expect this year to close at around 7%, already declining”, he said in an event broadcast over the internet.

“To reach around 4% at the end of next year is what we are trying to achieve”, he added.

Alongside the role of the Central Bank in setting interest rates, Guedes highlighted that the federal government’s austerity in controlling public spending will help to contain the rise in prices. However, he assessed that the energy crisis makes the task difficult.

“The water resources crisis increases the challenge,” he said.

See below an analysis of current inflation:

In the worst drought in the last 91 years, thermoelectric plants – more expensive and polluting – are being activated to guarantee the supply of electricity and preserve the reservoirs of the hydroelectric plants. As the cost of generating energy has increased, the value is passed on to consumers in the electricity bill and in higher prices for products and services.

After readjusting the tariff flag in June this year, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced a new level of extra fee for electricity bills across the country, with the entry into force this Wednesday (1). the “water scarcity tariff flag”, which added R$14.20 to bills for every 100 kW/h consumed.

In this sense, the Minister of Economy recognized that an eventual increase in Bolsa Família values ​​would not mean a real gain in income for poorer families. Instead, the readjustment would only serve to restore purchasing power that was eroded by inflation.

“We have to control this inflation and we have to replenish the purchasing power of the most fragile, and that’s where Bolsa Família comes in,” he said.

Considering that death rates from the pandemic are declining, the minister said he is not considering extending emergency aid through a new round beyond October.

“I honestly don’t consider it a new round, no,” he said.

Despite assessing that Covid’s numbers are falling, the minister acknowledged that at the beginning of the year the economic team did not have a second wave of the pandemic. In this regard, he said that emergency aid could return if the delta variant creates a third wave.

“If the delta variant comes in, it goes up, the mortality rate increases again, the infection is causing victims, then that’s fine, let’s go away again for help. But that’s not what we’re seeing at the moment,” he said.

“The first wave looked like it had left and come back,” he added.

Income Tax Reform

Asked about the changes approved by the Chamber in the reform of the Income Tax, the minister stated that the most important principles of the original text were maintained.