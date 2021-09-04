Guest asks if priest is ‘good in bed’ and shocks Ftima Bernardes

Ftima Bernardes at the Meeting (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

O Meeting with Ftima Bernardes, gives TV Globo, received this Friday (09/03), the priest Patrick, what a phenomenon on social media for answering his followers in a very sincere and funny way.

The presenter made a joke with the virtual audience and the guests were able to ask questions to the priest of Parauapebas, of Pair.

“Good morning, Father Patrick. Ave Maria. I want to know if I’m dating two sins and think of one, two or three too?” Lucia, who spoke directly of alagoas.

“Let me tell you something, I was seeing you before the program started and I saw that you said you want to take off my cassock. Let’s do this, stop thinking about those two or three and let’s get married, we’re on vacation, I’ll pass in Alagoas and I’ll bring you to Par. Topa?”, joked the Catholic.

Ftima he laughed at the situation and joked that his show “married a priest”.

No mouthing, LuciaSo, he even thought about his honeymoon and provoked the priest.

“I really wish, it’s going to be a 100% honeymoon, I love it, the way you are in the dry season at 79. If you’re good in bed, we’re ready,” replied the guest and drew laughs from the audience and the singer Gaby Amarantos, that was on the stage of the Rio station.

“My God, look at the time. 11:04 am. Question from Maria do Catro, in Cear. Maria, let go of your question for the love of God,” he snapped Bernardes then trying to get on with the morning attraction and changing the subject.