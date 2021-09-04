Hair all over the house? Find out what may be behind hair loss – Galileu Magazine

+



Hair all over the house? Find out what might be behind the wire fallout (Photo: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash)

Strands of hair around the house, on the pillow, in the bathroom drain and on the brush. This is the situation experienced by many people who suffer from hair loss. When the volume reaches 100 lost hairs per day, it is necessary to be aware and investigate if there is any disease behind it.

As it is almost impossible to count each lost hair, dermatologist Fabiane Andrade Mulinari Brenner, coordinator of the Hair and Nails Department of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), emphasizes that it is important to pay attention to hair density. “If an adequate replacement does not occur, it could be a sign of diseases related to the scalp”, he says.

The main conditions that accentuate the loss are telogen effluvium, androgenetic alopecia and alopecia areata. Learn more below.

Telogen effluvium

It is often caused by infections, stress, thyroid problems and nutritional deficiencies. In general, the scalp follicles are in a resting phase and then may fall out. “It decreases the density of the hair”, emphasizes Brenner. Treatment should target the cause of the problem, such as nutrient replacement or stress management.

androgenetic alopecia

It is the famous baldness. The condition has hormonal and genetic influences. “To a certain degree, alopecia affects around 50% of men and 40% of women over 50 years of age,” says Caio Lamunier, a dermatologist at SBD and at the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo.

The most expressive symptoms tend to appear after 40 years of age. In men, they are the “entrances” or that “crown” on top of the head. In women, the problem usually appears later and less intensely. In the menopause stage, it is common to observe an increase in lost hair, precisely for hormonal reasons.

Treatment includes medications given orally and topically on the scalp.

Alopecia areata

It is related to autoimmune diseases and causes rounded flaws in the scalp. According to the SBD specialist, it reaches 1% of the population. Unlike androgenetics, which manifests its symptoms in adulthood, it can also affect children. The treatment is usually done with specific remedies applied to the scalp and head.

Other causes that cause hair loss

– Lack of nutrients: Iron is one of the minerals necessary for good hair health. The lack of the nutrient accentuates hair loss. The same goes for B-complex vitamins. That’s why it’s essential to follow a balanced diet. If so, the professional can suggest supplements.

– Hair chemicals: various aesthetic interventions can cause damage. Formaldehyde-based progressives are a good example. “The straightened thread becomes dehydrated and very brittle”, highlights Lamunier. Ammonia thioglycolate, a substance widely used for relaxation, disrupts the cells of the hair’s cortex, known as the “heart” of the hair. “It determines the shape of the hair, in addition to its color, strength and elasticity”, says the dermatologist.

– Covid-19: according to experts, it has also been common for people to complain of hair loss after contracting the coronavirus. Even with few studies related to the subject, dermatologists indicate that the hairs can fall out after the disease. Treatment is individualized.

(Source: Einstein Agency)