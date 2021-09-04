Health Department confirms five more cases of the Delta variant in Petrópolis: three elderly people died

03/Sep 19:21 By Newsroom / Tribuna de Petrópolis

The Department of Health received in the late afternoon of Thursday (2/9) the communication from the State regarding the identification of five more cases of the Delta variant. The cases were identified within a genomic study carried out by the State among patients who were hospitalized in the public network between the 2nd and 16th of August.

A 19-year-old patient, resident of Chácara Flora, was discharged, is at home and is doing well;

a 59-year-old woman, resident of Corrêas, who is hospitalized in a clinical bed, with a stable condition.

Three elderly, aged 90, 78 and 73 years – all with comorbidities – died. They lived in Bairro Castrioto, Quitandinha and Siméria, respectively.

The Health Department reinforces once again the importance of the population maintaining preventive care, warning that all groups, as soon as they are called, must appear to receive the immunizing agent, it is essential to complete the vaccination schedule, with the return to receive the second dose within the specified time.

“We reiterate that it is essential that people attend to get vaccinated and complete the vaccination schedule, returning to receive the second dose of the vaccine. The entire team of the Department of Health has been dedicating itself so that we can continue advancing so that we have the entire population immunized as soon as possible. It is essential that people do not stop vaccinating”, highlights the Secretary of Health, Aloisio Barbosa da Silva Filho, recalling that, despite the advance of vaccination, prevention measures must continue.

“It is essential that people continue to use the mask in the correct way, covering their nose and mouth, wash their hands with soap and water or use alcohol gel when this is not possible, and maintain social distance. Avoiding crowds is still very important. These are life-saving attitudes. It is important that each one continues to do their part”, he highlights.