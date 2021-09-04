Here comes the Bride! Viviane Araújo arrives 6 hours before the wedding to get ready

No late bride! Viviane Araújo is so excited to marry Guilherme Militão that she has already arrived at the ceremony, which takes place at 8 pm this Friday, 3.

The actress is going to put on makeup and get dressed in the dressing room of her party house, in Vargem Pequena, in the West Zone of Rio, and arrived at the place around 1:30 pm, that is, more than 6 hours in advance, taken by her fiance. Vivi doesn’t want to be late to go up to the altar and say “yes” to her lover, so she’ll start preparing early.

The bride had lunch and began to make up around 2 pm. Before, she and Guilherme went to a fair to eat pastel.

Viviane Araújo has already arrived at the wedding venue, where she will get ready

Viviane Araújo and her groom ate pastries at the fair before the wedding

Viviane Araújo and Guilherme Militão get married this Friday night, and among the guests will be the couple of the moment. Yes, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira confirmed their presence at the event, as did the actors Vanessa Giácomo and Ailton Graça. Paolla. Carmo Dalla Vecchia and Dandaria Mariana are some of the names.

The wedding guest list, scheduled to start promptly at 8 pm (the bride has already said she doesn’t want to be late), also includes other famous ones, such as Luma de Oliveira, Gloria Pires, Mumuzinho, Luis Miranda and Regiane Alves. These, however, had not yet confirmed their presence in Viviane Araújo’s link.

Viviane Araújo's wedding invitation

Viviane Araújo is organizing a slam dunk, with everything she’s entitled to, including the famous barters. The actress closed several partnerships for the ceremony in exchange for publicity, such as the cake, sweets, decoration, ceremonialist, photographer, DJ, gifts, various types of drinks, and even her wedding dress, and marked all these companies/partners in posts made on Instagram about the wedding.

Quite an economy. The party location alone, which will be on a Friday night for up to 300 guests, costs 180,000. The price already includes food and drink, rental, support service, part of the decoration, reception and also the ceremony.

The space, with capacity for up to 300 guests, has giant palm trees at the entrance, a large green area, two lounges with panoramic views of the other environments, gardens, lake and a swimming pool on a suspended deck, complete with changing rooms.

Viviane Araújo and the bride and groom visited the party location
The space where Viviane Araújo's wedding will take place, in Rio
The setting for Viviane Araújo's wedding party

The setting for Viviane Araújo's wedding party

The setting for Viviane Araújo's wedding party

The setting for Viviane Araújo's wedding party

The setting for Viviane Araújo's wedding party

The setting for Viviane Araújo's wedding party

Viviane Araújo chooses the setting for her wedding