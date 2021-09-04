Holyfield vs. Belfort Duel Divides Audience in Bookmakers | boxing

Evander Holyfield should be the replacement for Oscar De La Hoya in the fight against Vitor Belfort next Saturday (11) and the bookmakers in the USA seem to be divided on who to point out as the favorite. According to the website “MMA Fighting”, Holyfield was named as an underdog initially, but the line has already changed in favor of the former world boxing champion.

Soon after the news that the fight would take place, the price was for each dollar bet on Evander Holyfield, paying R$ 2.45, against R$ 1 for R$ 1.57 for the Brazilian. This scenario, however, has already changed and now each R$1 placed in Holyfield yields R$1.69, while Belfort’s victory would yield R$2.15 for each R$1.

TV Globo and the Combate channel will broadcast the card, which will also feature the clash between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz.

Oscar De La Hoya would make his return to the ring after 12 years, but this Friday he revealed that he was hospitalized by COVID and therefore will not be able to fight Vitor Belfort.

According to ESPN, Holyfield has already accepted an invitation to replace De La Hoya, but the California Athletic Commission has not given a license for the fight to take place. The event should be transferred to Florida, with the fight scheduled to last eight rounds, of two minutes each.

The 59-year-old former boxing heavyweight champion has not stepped into a ring professionally since 2011, when he defeated Dane Brian Nielsen. For Belfort, the combat will mark his second time in the modality. In 2006 he defeated Josemario Neves by TKO in the first round. The Brazilian’s last fight in MMA was in 2018, when he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida at UFC 224.