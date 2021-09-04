how to increase the chances of winning the R$150 million prize?

To bet on Lotofácil Independência, the player must score between 15 and 18 tens among the 25 available. Check details.

the draw of Lotofácil Independence, which will be held on 9/11, will pay the highest amount in the history of the category, and the grand prize will be R$ 150 million. To bet, the player must score between 15 and 18 tens among the 25 available — the chances of winning at Lotofácil are 15 times greater compared to the Mega-Sena bets.

In addition to the traditional bet, it is possible to increase the chances of winning the grand prize by participating in raffles made by professionals specialized in lotteries.

On the Mega Loterias website, it is possible to find bets that increase the chance of winning by up to 24 thousand times. Although this value seems suspicious, precisely because it is too high, the truth is that mathematics can explain how this is possible.

The professionals responsible for creating the pools perform statistics when selecting the numbers they think are the best. See how the main strategies for creating pools:

Unfolding : This tactic consists of scoring more tens than the minimum bet, which is 15 numbers. As in Lotofácil you can bet up to 20 numbers, each additional choice results in new combinations and more chances to win. The value of this share is R$30.

: This tactic consists of scoring more tens than the minimum bet, which is 15 numbers. As in Lotofácil you can bet up to 20 numbers, each additional choice results in new combinations and more chances to win. The value of this share is R$30. Closure : Closing is the calculation of the greatest number of possible combinations within the available dozens, and from there, professionals eliminate repeated sequences. The idea is to make several games that include as many dozens as possible. The fee is R$20.

: Closing is the calculation of the greatest number of possible combinations within the available dozens, and from there, professionals eliminate repeated sequences. The idea is to make several games that include as many dozens as possible. The fee is R$20. Closing + unfolding: In this case, the bets are 3-way with 20 tens, resulting in 2,448 bets. The fee is R$50.

You can place your bets without leaving your home, either through Caixa’s website or through Mega Lotteries.