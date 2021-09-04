How to request the payment of MEI debts in installments?

Individual micro-entrepreneurs are given a new deadline to settle their debts. Now, the payment of late taxes must be done by September 30th, but the guideline is not to leave it to the last minute.

Therefore, the MEI can issue the DAS (Simplified Collection Document) to make the payment in cash. Another option is to pay the debt in installments. So, stay with us and see how to negotiate installment payment.

What taxes can be paid in installments?

The MEI can request the installment payment of all debts determined in Simei in collection at the Federal Revenue. Are they:

INSS (National Social Security Institute);

ISS (Services Tax);

ICMS (Tax on transactions relating to the circulation of goods and on the provision of interstate, intermunicipal and communication transport services);

These taxes are declared through the DASN-Simei (Annual Simplified Declaration for the Individual Microentrepreneur), which is one of the ancillary obligations of the individual microentrepreneur. As well as the payment of DAS, the regularity of the presentation of this declaration guarantees the regularity of the enterprise with the Federal Revenue.

Installment conditions

In the conventional modality available to MEI, the debt can be paid in up to 60 times and the minimum amount per installment is R$50. Thus, the application calculates the amount of installments automatically, considering the largest number of installments possible. It is noteworthy that the MEI cannot choose the number of installments.

The condition for this negotiation to be accepted by the IRS is to validate the installment payment. This is done through the Collection Document of the Simples Nacional (DAS) of the first installment.

After that, the following installments are available for printing from the 10th of the following months. They must be paid monthly by the last business day of each month. If the first installment is not paid within the deadline, the request for installment payment will be considered null and void.

How to split MEI’s debts?

The request for installment payment of MEI debts must be made through the conventional modality. The request is registered on the Simples Nacional Portal or on the e-CAC Portal. See how to order:

Simples Nacional Portal:

access the “Simei” menu;

click on services;

choose “installment – ​​Individual Microentrepreneur”;

e-CAC Portal:

access the menu;

choose the option “Parcelamento – Individual Microentrepreneur”;

click finish;

Once this is done, check which debts are being collected and check the amount of the monthly installments. If you agree, complete the order.

At the end, the application will issue the Receipt of Adhesion to the Installment. Thus, issue the DAS guide for the payment of the first installment, clicking on the option “print DAS”. The apps also have the following functionality:

Installment Request;

Installment Issuance;

Query Installment Requests;

Withdrawal of the Installment Payment;

Automatic Debit.

In case of withdrawal, the installment payment will be terminated and the debts that are not settled by September 30 will be registered in Active Federal Debt (DAU).

