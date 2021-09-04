How to subscribe, available plans, movies and series, original content and more

Find out all about the new streaming service!

This week another streaming service arrived in Brazil. This time it’s about the Star+, part of the conglomerate of Disney, which is aimed at a more adult audience and features movies, series, animations and sports channels.

Confused about what the platform looks like, what the costs are, and what’s available on Star+? Come with me and I’ll explain everything.

What is Star+?

As we know, the Disney+ is a platform that focuses on content for the whole family, maintaining a rating that excludes violent movies, horror productions or adult content. It was thinking about this that the star, a channel that has what escapes the Disney+ filter, but whose rights are still in the hands of Disney — like the movies from 20th Century Fox and some contents of Hulu for example – projects from other producers or original content created specifically for the platform.

Why is Star+ not within Disney+?

In many countries this happens and star appears as a streaming service channel, as is the case of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Discovery Geographic. In Brazil and throughout Latin America, however, this option was transformed into another streaming platform. As a result, there are some options for subscribers who can choose to have only one of the platforms, or subscribe to both in a combo, taking advantage of a discount.

Is Star+ the same as Disney+?

Even though they are from the same company, in Brazil Star+ is a streaming service independent of Disney+. In it you’ll find content that is not on Disney+, with a range of titles ranging from series, movies, original programs to sports championships.

It is possible, however, to take advantage of the Disney+ subscription and close a combo that guarantees a discount on the Star+ subscription — or subscribe to both services together and still enjoy the benefit.

How to subscribe to Star+?

To subscribe to Star+, just enter the official site platform and follow all the steps indicated.

Remember that with Star+ you can watch on up to 4 screens at the same time at no additional cost, enjoying live sporting events or titles in 4k UHD and HDR, downloading on up to 10 devices.

What are the Star+ plans?

Star+ has three plans. It is possible to subscribe monthly, that costs BRL 32.90 per month, or the annual that comes out by BRL 329.90 in cash (which would be 27.49 reais per month).

The third plane is the combo with Disney+, which costs BRL 45.90 per month. In other words, since the Disney+ monthly subscription is R$27.90, it is an addition of 18 reais to the original price.

What payment methods are accepted on Star+?

The payment methods accepted in the Star+ subscription are debit card, credit card, PayPal, Mercado Pago and also third-party apps: Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play.

Discount on Star+ from Mercado Livre

Users of Free market they have a subscription discount, an amount that grows with their level on the e-commerce platform. Check out the value of Star+ with the discounts for each level of Mercado Livre:

Level 1 Free Market – R$ 41.90/month

Level 2 Free Market – R$ 38.90/month

Level 3 Free Market – R$33.50/month

Level 4 Free Market – R$19.50/month

Level 5 Free Market – BRL 13.90/month

Free Market Level 6 – Free

Movies and series available on Star+

The Star+ catalog has more than a thousand titles, including comedies, action movies, thrillers and novels.

Among the movies, some of the top titles included in Star+ are: Bohemian Rapsody, Deadpool, The Incredible Hulk, Logan, Kingsman, Alien, The Devil Wears Prada, Hard to Kill and With love, Simon.

Among the series, the highlights go to Outlander, Pose, Modern Family, The Walking Dead, Legion, Lost, Grey’s Anatomy, This is Us, American Horror Story, Homeland, How I Met Your Mother and much more.

The animations catalog will also please the fans a lot, counting on the adored ones Simpsons, American Dad, Family Guy, Futurama and Bob’s Burger, among other comedies of the genre.

One of the biggest highlights of Star+ is its sports schedule. The platform features championships in Football, Basketball, Ice Hockey, American Football, Baseball, Tennis, Golf, Surfing, Motorcycling, Fighting and more.

What are the original contents of Star+?

Like Netflix, some productions created by other broadcasters and companies arrive on Star+ with the seal of “Original Star”, ensuring that the distribution of that program in the country is exclusive to the streaming service. Ratings are also given for productions created specifically for the platform.

Some of the titles marked as Star Original are: Impure, Only Murders in the Building, A Teacher, Love, Victor, Doll Face, Helstrom, Black Narcissus, Holiday Friendship and the national horror series insanity.

What platforms is Star+ available on?

Star+ is already available for SmartTVs, mobile devices, computers and consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

So, what did you think of the new streaming?

