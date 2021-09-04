Hyundai and Toyota advance in August sales; see the ranking | Cars

Disclosure Corolla Cross is featured among mid-range SUVs; alongside Hilux and Corolla, he is responsible for Toyota’s performance

Hyundai

and Toyota

are highlighted in the August 2021 sales ranking published by Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution). Eastern manufacturers advanced both in individual sales and in the accumulated, with Toyota already occupying the third place among the brands that achieved the most in the month.

According to Fenabrave, the Fiat

sold 39,040 units in August, followed by Volkswagen

in second place, with 23,283 licenses. THE Toyota

was in third place, with 17,426, followed by Hyundai

, with 14,494 plates issued. Closing the top 5, comes the Jeep

with 13,551 licensed units.

Disclosure Hyundai renews SUV Crete and hopes to improve results in coming months

Absolute market leader in recent years, the Chevrolet

was in sixth place in the ranking, with 8,953 licenses. The manufacturer was the most affected by the lack of components in the industry and had to keep its factories closed for four months. In the last week of August, the president of General Motors Latin America, Carlos Zarlenga, left office. And Santiago Chamorro took over in his place.

Check out the ranking of the most successful manufacturers in August

:

1 – Fiat – 39,040

2 – VW – 23,283

3 – Toyota – 17,426

4 – Hyundai – 14,494

5 – Jeep – 13,551

6 – Chevrolet – 8,953

7 – Renault – 8,490

8 – Honda – 8,490

9 – Nissan – 4,817

10 – Caoa Chery – 4,717

Hyundai and Toyota placed two models among the 10 best sellers in Brazil in August. Featured for HB20

and Crete

, by Hyundai, and the duo Corolla

and Corolla Cross

, from Toyota. The Japanese brand also had the good performance of the average pickup Hilux

to improve your position in the overall ranking. Check out the ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Brazil:

1 – Fiat Argo – 7,711

2 – Fiat Mobi – 7,538

3 – Jeep Compass – 6,819

4 – Hyundai HB20 – 6,795

5 – Jeep Renegade – 6,710

6 – VW T-Cross – 6,698

7 – Hyundai Crete – 4,822

8 – Toyota Corolla Cross – 4,789

9 – Toyota Corolla – 4,354

10 – VW Goal – 4,082

Check out the ranking of the best selling light commercials in August

:

1 – Fiat Strada – 9,111

2 – Fiat Toro – 6,685

3 – Chevrolet S10 – 4,798

4 – Toyota Hilux – 4,363

5 – Ford Ranger – 2,180