‘I hope I can score the same goals,’ Calleri says in return

Forward Jonathan Calleri returned to São Paulo, projecting what the fans most expect from him: goals. In an interview with the club’s official channel, the Argentine said that he hopes to repeat the performance he had on his first visit to Tricolor.

In 2016, Calleri scored 16 goals in a six-month period for São Paulo. The player was the highlight in the team’s campaign until the Libertadores semifinal that year.

“I’m very happy. Very happy to be back. This is the place where I felt most comfortable, where I was most respected and liked,” he said, in a video released by the club tonight.

“I hope to do the same job I did the first time. I believe I can do this. The delivery for me is the maximum and I will leave everything for this shirt. I hope I can score the same goals I did and can help the team in the way I can,” he added.

Calleri also spoke about the presence of compatriots in São Paulo. In addition to coach Hernán Crespo, the club has two other Argentines — Rigoni and Benítez — in a total of eight foreign players.

“It’s great to have a family atmosphere, there are also many Argentines. As much as I’ve lived six months in Brazil and already know everything, it’s always good to have people who speak the same language and know their customs better,” he said.

“Here we are a group. Brazilians, Argentines, South Americans from all over the continent and I hope that we can be a great group to achieve our goals,” he added.