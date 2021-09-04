If it weren’t for the VAR, Galo wouldn’t have passed through Boca, says Felipe Melo

In an interview with the Argentine channel TyC Sports this Friday (3), the midfielder of Palmeiras Felipe Melo nudged Galo, Verdão’s opponent in the semifinals of the Libertadores. The player attributed Atlético’s classification over Boca Juniors, in the round of 16, to a supposed help from the VAR.

“Athletic has a great team, but if it weren’t for VAR, they would lose both matches (against Boca). Against River, it wasn’t easy either. Each year is different and like Brazilian football, Argentine football has to be respected, because they are jerseys of big clubs and they can do things we don’t think about,” declared the Porco athlete.

The two games between Galo and Boca for the last 16 of the Libertadores had interference from the VAR in favor of the Minas Gerais club. In the first match, in Argentina, a goal by the home team was disallowed for a foul committed over defender Rever. At the time, Conmebol removed the referees from the game alleging “serious error”.

In the return game, at Mineirão, the referee understood that midfielder Diego González was offside and interfered in the goal scored by Weingandt.

Semifinals

Palmeiras host Galo for the first game of the Libertadores semifinal, in São Paulo, on September 21st. Seven days later, the teams face off for the return match, at Mineirão.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.