Imminent launch: Motorola E20 appears in online store in Brazil and approved by Anatel

Motorola is about to launch another device in Brazil, at least that’s what an online store indicates, where the Motorola Moto E20 was shown with all its specifications revealed. Highlights include the 6.5-inch screen and a 2-sensor main camera suite. In addition, the cell phone still passed through Anatel.

The Motorola E20 has just appeared in the efácil store, where it just didn’t have the price, but the file claims that the smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen in IPS LCD with a liking notch for the 5MP front camera, while that the rear set is composed of 3 sensors: 13MP primary and a 2nd secondary for depth-of-field detection.

The plug continues with a UNISOC T606 octa-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The operating system is Android 11 Go. The battery is 4000mAh with 10W charging via USB-C, which matches the specs seen in Geekbench recently.

Speaking of connections, the Moto E20 should still have Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and 3.5mm P2 input for headphones. The contents of the box mentioned in the sheet include the smartphone, a stereo headset, a USB-C cable, the charger and chip removal tool, as well as manuals. The weight of the device is 182 grams.