Immunosuppressed 30 years or older take the 3rd dose on Saturday – Capital

The application of the booster dose is also continued for the elderly over 75 years old

Elderly person receives a third dose of the vaccine in Campo Grande. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

People aged 30 and over who have an immunosuppressive condition can take the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine this Saturday. The Municipality of Campo Grande informs that the application takes place in at least 20 places until 5 pm.

In addition to the immunosuppressed, the application of the booster dose also continues for the elderly over 75 years old who took the second dose until March 6th.

The second dose vaccination is for those who took Astrazeneca until July 6th, Pfizer until July 9th or Coronavac until August 14th.

Sesau (Municipal Health Department) reinforces that for immunosuppressed patients to be vaccinated, it is necessary to present a medical report that attests to one of the conditions listed below:

I – Severe primary immunodeficiency.

II – Chemotherapy for cancer.

III – Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT)

in use of immunosuppressive drugs.

IV – People living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 <200 cells/mm3.

V – Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent,

for ≥14 days.

VI – Use of immune response modifying drugs.

VII – Patients on hemodialysis.

VIII – Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatology,

inflammatory bowel disease, inflammatory bowel disease).

