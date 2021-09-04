Immunosuppressed people over 60 receive 3rd dose today – Capital

Health professional prepares vaccine for application. (Photo: Kísie Ainoã)

The application of the third dose of vaccine against covid-19 this Friday in Campo Grande was extended to those aged 60 years or more and with some immunosuppression. For those who are not immunosuppressed, the booster continues from the age of 75, as does the second dose for those who have already received the first.

According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), for second doses, the Comirnaty-Pfizer, Astrazeneca-Oxford-Fiocruz or Coronavac-Sinovac-Butantan vaccines are being applied.

Service starts in the afternoon, with extended hours at drive-thrus and poles. To be vaccinated, the immunosuppressed patient must present, at the time of vaccination, the medical report attesting to the immunodeficiency, listed at the end of this article.

Dates – according to the calendar established by Sesau, in addition to the application of the third dose for the immunosuppressed, the application of the booster dose continues for people aged 75 years or more vaccinated with the second dose until March 5th.

Should also receive the second dose, people vaccinated with Astrazeneca until the 6th of July, with Pfizer until the 9th of July or with Coronavac until the 14th of August.

Check who is considered immunosuppressed:

I – Severe primary immunodeficiency.

II – Chemotherapy for cancer.

III – Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT)

in use of immunosuppressive drugs.

IV – People living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 <200 cells/mm3.

V – Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent,

for ≥14 days.

VI – Use of immune response modifying drugs.

VII – Patients on hemodialysis.

VIII – Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatology,

inflammatory bowel disease, inflammatory bowel disease).