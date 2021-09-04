In 32 hours, more than 130 thousand vehicles descend towards the coast of São Paulo for a long holiday | Santos and Region

In 32 hours, more than 130 thousand vehicles went down the mountain to the coast of São Paulo and passed through the highways of the Anchieta-Imigrantes System (SAI), until this Saturday morning (5). According to Ecovias, the concessionaire responsible for the roads, more than 410 thousand vehicles are expected for the extended Independence holiday.

This will be Covid-19’s first unrestricted holiday. According to the G1, the number is almost twice that received in the same period of 2020, when 260 thousand vehicles descended the mountain range. Between 0:00 am on Friday (4) and 8:30 am this Saturday alone, 131 thousand vehicles have already passed along the highways towards the coast, as reported by Ecovias.

Drivers who decided to travel this Friday afternoon faced traffic jams on the Imigrantes and Padre Manoel da Nóbrega highways, the first towards the coast and the second towards the north lane of Imigrantes. In both cases, it was due to an excess of vehicles. By 9 pm, traffic had normalized on both highways.

The traffic jam was also registered on the Cônego Domênico Rangoni Highway, towards Guarujá, from km 255 to 253. Only Via Anchieta did not register slowness during the night of this Friday. This Saturday, traffic is already congested on Rodovia dos Imigrantes, and slow on Via Anchieta.

This Saturday, Operation Descent (7×3) is in effect, which should continue until 20:00. For the descent, the two lanes at Anchieta and the southern lane at Imigrantes are free.

