In a new threat, Bolsonaro says that demonstrations will be an ultimatum to STF ministers

BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday that the demonstrations scheduled for September 7 will be an ultimatum for “one or two” ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). When talking about the renewal of the Court through his appointments, Bolsonaro said that the country could not admit that “one or two people” using the power of power would give another direction to Brazil. The president, investigated by the STF, did not specifically name names, but he has stated on other occasions that his irritation is directed at Alexandre de Moraes and Luis Roberto Barroso.

During a speech given during an event in Bahia, the president said that, although he can play within the “four lines of the Constitution”, he could also enforce “the will of the people” if someone did not obey it.





According to the Constitution, "the action of armed groups, both civilian and military, against the constitutional order and the democratic State is a non-bailable and imprescriptible crime".

“These one or two people have to understand their place. And the message from you Brazilian people next Tuesday will be an ultimatum for these two people. Bow to the Constitution. Respect our freedom. Understand that you two are on the wrong path. Because there is always time to redeem yourself – said the president.

In the same speech, Bolsonaro stated that he does not need to “depart from the four lines of the Federal Constitution”, but made the reservation that he could take another measure if “someone wants to play outside those four lines”.

“We don’t need to go outside the four lines of the Constitution. There we have everything we need. But if anyone wants to play outside these four lines, we will show that we can also assert the will and strength of his people,” said Bolsonaro.

Later, the president said he believed that after the September 7 acts, “those one or two” will know how to get back to their place.

“I’m not the one who gives this ultimatum, it’s the Brazilian people, a people to whom all of us politicians owe loyalty,” he said.