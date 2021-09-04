In a PP bikini, Larissa Manoela poses next to her friend and shocks the web: “What a woman!”

Larissa Manoela drove her followers crazy this Friday night (3rd), by posting a sequence of heavenly photos on her Instagram profile.

In the clicks, the celebrity emerged celebrating her friend’s birthday, wearing a minimalist bikini and heating up the mood on social networks.

Recently, Larissa Manoela was photographed alongside actor André Luiz Frambach, for the first time, after rumors of a relationship between the two. The actors were at Praia da Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, this Friday (3). André confirmed the new romance with the artist, and said that the two met while acting in the film Airplane mode, from netflix.

“When the rumors came out (that they were together), there was absolutely nothing between us. Afterwards, we met to talk about the movie ‘Airplane Mode’ and kill the crowd… We are single and we are getting to know each other, allowing ourselves”, he told Quem. Read more.

