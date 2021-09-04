In ‘Conversa’, Guilherme Arantes reveals that one of his hits is about bullying: ‘I got beat up a lot at school’ | conversation with bial

With nearly 50 years of artistic career, Arantes talked about the new work and revisited old hits like “My World and Nothing More” , his first hit. Released in 1976, soundtrack of the soap opera “Bad angel” and enshrined as a romantic song, it is actually an outburst about bullying.

THE bial, the musician reveals that he studied at an all-boys school and, as he was the youngest in the class and had musical skills, he suffered from the provocations of the older ones: “I was beaten up a lot at school because I was the youngest”, he recalls. Older, the teasing continued: “When there was a dance I monopolized the girls because I was so cute playing ‘Whiter Shade of Pale’, ‘Light my Fire’…”.