In Mexico, Ford starts production of Maverick, which arrives in 2022

In Hermosillo, where the Fusion, a large sedan admired by many, once came out, Ford begins production of its newest unibody pickup, the Maverick. With medium size, it comes in the wake of classics such as Ranchero, Pampa and Courier.

Confirmed for Brazil in 2022, as an entry-level pickup truck in the Ford range, Maverick starts manufacturing, primarily targeting the American market, where it has already received 100,000 orders with down payment.

According to Ford, just in the first week, there were 36,000 units. With the name of an American (and Brazilian) classic from the 70s, Ford Maverick starts playing its role of starting a segment previously unexplored by the “mother” of pickup trucks.

With the intention of seeking customers tired of passenger cars and SUVs, Maverick comes up with sales potential that necessarily takes it to places like Latin America and other regions where pickup trucks are appreciated.

Enrique Araiza, Manufacturing Director at Hermosillo, says: “Thanks to the talent, quality and commitment of our employees, I can say that we are the perfect place to produce the new Maverick. We adapted our factory in Hermosillo to meet the requirements and needs of this new pick-up, always following the standards that have characterized us as one of the most internationally recognized assemblers for quality”.

Araiza adds: “Today we are witnessing the beginning of another great stage for Ford of Mexico, we are proud to receive one of the vehicles that arrive before the transformation of the brand and which promises to be a success”.

Debuting an unusual power train for pickup trucks, the Ford Maverick comes with a 2.5 Duratec engine, the same one that once powered the Fusion, but using a hybrid system like the big sedan of yesteryear. Even the CVT box is used, something unheard of in pickup trucks.

With 195 horsepower and willingness to drink little, the Maverick Hybrid is not one-piece, as the more expensive versions carry the EcoBoost 2.0 with 252 horsepower, likewise the same engine used in the Fusion.

Speaking of which, the big dead sedan seems to resurrect in part at Maverick, even more so if it reaches a price range between R$150,000 and R$200,000, just below Ranger’s. However, the inversion there would be for the hybrid to be more affordable…