In the presence of Messi, Argentina’s national team trains at the Corinthians Fazendinha | corinthians

After beating Venezuela 3-1, last Thursday, away from home, the Argentine team trained this Friday at Fazendinha, inside the Corinthians headquarters.

With the presence of star Lionel Messi, the team began preparations for Sunday’s game, against Brazil, at Neo Química Arena, again for the Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

While part of the group went to the field for a ball practice, led by coach Lionel Scaloni, Messi and the other starters carried out regenerative activities. In a photo released by the Argentine Football Association, he appeared on an exercise bike at the stadium.

Argentina is in the second place in the qualifiers, with 15 points, six less than Brazil.

