INSS pays one minimum wage per month for children and teenagers

Children and teenagers will be able to receive a minimum wage per month, they will be able to benefit from the BPC (Continued Cash Benefit), as long as they are under 16 years old.

The Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) is intended for low-income seniors, over 65 years of age, and also for people with disabilities. Children who have some type of disability will also be entitled.

There is an error in thinking that the BPC is intended for people who are unable to work, because the benefit is also intended for children and adolescents, although it is necessary to prove the type of disability.

Children and the BPC

To be entitled to the BPC, it is not necessary to have contributed to the INSS (National Social Security Institute). The beneficiary will be entitled to a monthly minimum wage, as long as he proves to be low-income. The benefit is assistance, therefore, the BPC does not entitle the 13th salary.

Requirements

prove the disability;

is a native or naturalized Brazilian;

have Portuguese nationality;

have a family income of up to 1/4 of the minimum wage per person, calculated with information from the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and the INSS systems.

Requirements for disabled people to be entitled to BPC

can be any age

Register in the Single Registry

Do not receive another benefit

Have Brazilian nationality

Have proof of not being able to participate in activities of a mental, physical, intellectual and sensory nature (Ex: visual and hearing impairment) for at least 2 years.

Income per person cannot exceed a quarter of the minimum wage. Based on current 2021 salary of R$1,100. The required income per person in a family is R$275.00.

BPC will have new rules in 2022

Next year, new rules will be in effect to access the BPC, check out:

The income for those who join the BPC will be a quarter of the minimum wage

Income can reach half a minimum wage for exceptional cases

Analysis of the applicant’s degree of disability

Evaluation of what disability can cause in the citizen’s routine;

Analysis of the impact of family spending due to disability.