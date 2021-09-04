Intel reveals the Alchemist to be the mascot of the first generation of Intel Arc GPUs

A sketch of what the other pets will be like was also shown

When Intel Arc was announced, it was also revealed the names chosen for generations of GPUs Xe-HPG from Intel. You names are based on RPG classes and now has been revealed to art chosen for each of them. The HotHardware website had exclusive access.

Alchemist is the name of the first generation to hit the market in the first quarter of next year. The next generations will be Battlemage, Celestial and Druid. The presented alchemist has the mission of using her knowledge in potions and potentiating the power of Intel Arc fighting whatever stands for NVIDIA and AMD today.

Graphics card mascots were already quite common until the mid-late 2000s. Each manufacturer stamped some creature/being on their video card boxes. Before AMD, ATI had a mascot called Rubi, a red-haired woman, and it was used until the AMD Radeon R200/300 generation, it used to appear in promotional tech demos (it even skinned for Quake Champions).

On the NVIDIA side, a chameleon has already been used as a mascot. The company even launched a competition for artists from around the world to submit their interpretations of what would be a “mystical creature with four big ears like a rabbit.” It was not clear what would be the use of this mascot.



Boxes from manufacturers such as XFX, Sapphire, Asus, among others, always printed a figure, usually female warriors, or dogs with masks, androids, goblins, frogs, anyway. RockPaperShotgun made a very interesting and nostalgic compilation. The last mascot I remember was a warrior riding a horse in the Asus Radeon HD 7870 box I owned.

The truth is that we don’t know which mascots the Intel Arc alchemist will face in her debut, and the use of these arts, such as stamping boxes or just something to say that exists, has not yet been disclosed. Maybe this will encourage NVIDIA and AMD to (re)create their pets to make the game more fun. Do you like the way things are, or are you in favor of the return of the pets? Tell me.

