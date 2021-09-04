iOS 15 will ask for permission to display ‘custom ads’

After all the controversy surrounding iOS 14.5’s anti-tracking feature, which put Apple and Facebook at war, now the company will adopt some privacy features for itself, but with a much less aggressive approach.

Starting with iOS 15, which is due to be released in the coming months, the company will begin asking for user consent to enable the “Custom Ads” feature, which displays advertisements in the App Store based on data about their interests.

Until now, the feature was already enabled by default on the iPhone. That is, Apple collected all of your information—purchase history, research, and hits—to improve the ads displayed, just without asking permission.

At the iOS 15, when opening the App Store for the first time, you will come across a popup. In it, Apple explains that custom ads will help you discover relevant apps, products, and services while protecting your privacy by using “device-generated identifiers and not linking advertising information to yours.” ID Apple”.

You may agree and grant permission for Apple to collect your data or deny it. This choice can be changed at any time in the System Settings app.

The company will also make available links information about “Custom Recommendations” in the Settings app, in the section about App store.

even without the iOS 15, you can now change your preferences for Apple ads at any time. Just go to Settings > Privacy > Apple Advertising and change the “Custom Ads” option.

Two weights, two measures?

With the arrival of iOS 14.5, the company started to require other developers to ask if they wanted to be tracked to receive personalized advertisements, but the rule did not apply to Apple itself.

With iOS 15, the transparency policy will apply to both third parties and Apple. But in the case of the Cupertino company, the language of the pop-up that will ask for the user’s permission is much more subtle than that which deals with third-party apps.

Rather than using the term “tracking” as in other apps, the company refers to its own tracking system as “custom ads”. In addition to sounding less negative, the pop-up will provide informative links on how “Custom Recommendations” work and how they can help users see “relevant advertisements”.

Apple’s rule for other developers: you have to ask users if they want to be “tracked” for ad targeting But Apple’s own ad tracking is “personalization,” which sounds much less nefarious https://t.co/hsAQuT8zYb — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) September 2, 2021

In the case of other apps, such as Facebook, the user sees an alert asking if he accepts that app “track your activity on other websites and apps”.

The change got so bad that Mark Zuckerberg’s social network — whose business model relies on personalized ads based on user data — threatened to no longer be free for anyone with an iPhone.