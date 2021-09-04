‘It was despicable. Club deserves respect’

Cristiano Ronaldo was criticized by the idols of youth, Sergio Brio and Alessio Tacchinardi, for forcing his departure from the Turin club.

The ace winner of five Golden Balls, after entering the last year of his contract, decided to end his passage through the Old Lady. He had advanced conversations with the Manchester City, however, the Manchester United managed to hire the Portuguese at the last minute.

”Ronaldo should have left in a different way, not in his private jet while (Massimiliano) Allegri was talking to the team before the game against Empoli. I was waiting for a press conference to say goodbye to the fans. They deserved something different. He has put Juventus in a difficult situation, leaving a few days before the end of the transfer window, it is impossible to replace a goal machine like him,” Tacchinardi told Tuttosport newspaper.

”There are no more legends like (Alessandro) Del Piero, (Francesco) Totti, (Paolo) Maldini or (Javier) Zanetti, but it wasn’t good to hear from Ronaldo that he was returning to a place he feels at home”, completed the former player.

For Brio, another Juve icon, Ronaldo should have properly said goodbye to the fans who idolized him for three years.

“Juventus deserve more respect, I didn’t expect Ronaldo to snub the club like that. It wasn’t nice of him. Maybe they didn’t separate well, but I’m convinced it was the right thing for the player and the club. If one player is forced to stay, he can cause damage to his teammates and the club,” added Brio.

With the Turin team shirt, CR7 scored 101 goals in 134 games, in addition to having won two titles in the Italian Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut at United will be in front of Newcastle on Saturday (11), at 11 am (Brasilia time), at Old Trafford, with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+.