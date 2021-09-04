Jaraguá confirms new death by covid-19

Health With this record, reaches 417 the number of deaths from the disease in the city.

Jaraguá do Sul confirmed this Friday (3) a new death by covid-19. The data were released by the Department of Health, adding that the victim is a 74-year-old woman with risk factors. With this record, the number of deaths from the disease in the city reaches 417.

In the last 24 hours 34 new cases of the disease were confirmed and 57 people recovered. In all, 33,853 confirmed cases are: 33,132 recovered; 304 in treatment and 417 deaths.

The Health Department reinforces that prevention measures must be respected by everyone and that people who are part of risk groups must maintain an even stricter distance.



