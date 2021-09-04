Jaraguá confirms new death by covid-19

Health
With this record, reaches 417 the number of deaths from the disease in the city.
Credit: Disclosure
Jaraguá do Sul confirmed this Friday (3) a new death by covid-19. The data were released by the Department of Health, adding that the victim is a 74-year-old woman with risk factors. With this record, the number of deaths from the disease in the city reaches 417.
In the last 24 hours 34 new cases of the disease were confirmed and 57 people recovered. In all, 33,853 confirmed cases are: 33,132 recovered; 304 in treatment and 417 deaths.
The Health Department reinforces that prevention measures must be respected by everyone and that people who are part of risk groups must maintain an even stricter distance.
Related Matters
Health
Guaramirim Vaccination Center reopens at new address
The appointments will be from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, or according to the scheduled times of vaccination.
General
September Yellow alerts for suicide awareness and prevention
In Brazil, around 12 thousand suicides are registered every year. About 96.8% of cases are related to mental disorders
Health
Coronavirus in SC: 143 municipalities had no death records in August
The 143 total a population of approximately 936,000 inhabitants
Health
Covid vaccination: Jaraguá do Sul receives more than 6,000 doses for D2
Vaccine efficacy becomes bigger, better and longer lasting with the second dose
See more of Health