Jeep Commander Limited 2022: public pricing (and PcD), photos, equipment and more

In late August, Jeep launched the Commander 2022 in two versions, Limited and Overland. The seven-seat SUV is directly derived from the mid-range Compass, but it has several features that make it a unique vehicle within the range.

Developed entirely in Brazil, it surprised in the pre-sales with 2800 units sold in 6 hours, mainly due to the competitive prices, including the Limited version that we will discuss here, even being the access version, it is very complete. Check out the details of Commander Limited 2022.

Jeep Commander Limited 2022: engine

Under the hood is the 1.3 turboflex also known as the T270 with 185 horsepower in ethanol and 180 in gasoline at 5,750 rpm, and 27.5 kgfm of torque at 1,750 rpm in both fuels that is paired with a six-six automatic transmission. gears. Ethanol consumption is 6.9 km/l in the city and 8.3 km/l on the road. With gasoline, it is 9.8 km/l in the city and 11.8 km/l on the road. Traction is 4×2.

However, there is the option of the 2.0 turbodiesel or TD380 engine with 170 horsepower at 3,750 rpm and torque of 38.7 kgfm at 1,750 rpm along with the nine-speed ZF transmission.

Jeep Commander Limited 2022: consumption

The consumption of the 1.3 turboflex engine with ethanol is 6.9 km/l in cities and 8.3 km/l on the road. With gasoline, it is 9.8 km/l in the city and 11.8 km/l on the road. Traction is 4×2.

The same version, but with a 2.0 turbodiesel engine, consumes, according to Inmetro, 10.3 km/l in cities and 12.9 km/l on the road. The differential of this version is that the traction is 4×4, a strong point of the model.

Jeep Commander Limited 2022: Dimensions

The Jeep Commander Limited is 4,769 mm in overall length, 1,859 mm in width, 1,682 mm in height and 2,794 mm in wheelbase. The trunk has 661 liters of capacity with five seats and 233 liters with seven, and the fuel tank is 61 liters.

Jeep Commander Limited 2022: equipment

The list of standard items is well filled, including two-zone digital air conditioning and rear exits, electric steering, one touch power windows on all doors, electric locks, electric mirrors with arrow repeaters, face-to-face key with push-button start , digital panel with 10.25” screen, electric driver’s seat, multifunctional steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, adaptive autopilot, track and plate reader, automatic headlight switching, speed limiter, leather and suede seats, Full LED headlamps and flashlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, 10.1” touchscreen UConnect multimedia center with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay with air control, Adventure Intelligence, among other functions, seven airbags (front, side , curtain and driver’s knee), 4-wheel ABS disc brakes, electronic stability and traction control, trailer stability control, electronic parking brake with Auto Hold function, ramp start assistant, alarm, among others.

Jeep Commander Limited 2022: prices

The general public price with T270 engine is R$199,990 and for PwD there is an 8% bonus that reduces the price to R$183,990.80. With TD380 engine, public price of R$ 259,990 and for PcD of R$ 239,190.80.

Datasheet

turboflex engine turbodiesel engine Motor front, transverse, 4 cylinders, 16 valves, 1,332 cm3, single command with variator for exhaust and MultiAir in the intake, direct injection, turbo, flex front, transverse, 4 cylinders, 16 valves, 1,956 cm3, dual cam, direct injection, turbo, diesel Power/Torque 180/185 hp @ 5,750 rpm / 27.5 kgfm @ 1,750 rpm 170 hp @ 3,750 rpm / 38.7 kgfm @ 1,750 rpm Streaming 6-speed automatic; front wheel drive 9-speed automatic, automatically variable all-wheel drive Suspension McPherson front and rear McPherson front and rear Wheels and tires 18″ alloy wheels with 235/55 R18 tires 18″ alloy wheels with 235/55 R18 tires brakes ventilated discs in the front and solid discs in the rear ventilated discs in the front and solid discs in the rear Weight 1,715 kg in running order 1,908 kg in running order dimensions length 4,769 mm, width 1,859 mm, height 1,680 mm, wheelbase 2,794 mm length 4,769 mm, width 1,859 mm, height 1,700 mm, wheelbase 2,794 mm angles entry: 20,1st; output: 22.2º; ramp: 21.1º; ground height: 208 mm entry: 25.4th; output: 23.6º; ramp: 21.6º; ground height: 214 mm Capabilities 61 liter tank; trunk from 233 to 661 liters 61 liter tank; trunk from 233 to 661 liters

Jeep Commander Limited 2022: Review Prices

KM

Flex/Diesel Cost

Flex/Diesel 12,000 km / 20,000 km BRL 589.00/BRL 1,026.00 24,000 km / 40,000 km BRL 688.00/BRL 1,078.00 36,000 km / 60,000 km BRL 759.00/BRL 1,643.00 48,000 km / 80,000 km BRL 709.00/BRL 2,110.00 60,000 km/100,000 km BRL 1,193.00/BRL 1,052.00 72,000 km / 120,000 km BRL 879.00/BRL 1,591.00

Jeep Commander Limited 2022: photos

