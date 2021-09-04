José Eduardo and Jessica Senra exchange snipes after live indirection

The former presenter of Record was annoyed when the reporter Marcelo Castro imposed himself and managed to ask the delegate questions instead of the reporter from Rede Globo affiliate I Photo: Reproduction

Presenters José Eduardo, from RecordTV Itapoan, and Jéssica Senra, from Rede Bahia, exchanged snipes live on the afternoon of Thursday, 2, during an interview with delegate Simone Moitinho, from the Specialized Police Office for the Repression of Crimes against Children and the Adolescent (Dercca), responsible for the case of young women raffled in a mansion in Itaigara.

The former presenter of Record was annoyed when the reporter Marcelo Castro imposed himself and managed to ask questions to the delegate instead of the reporter from the Rede Globo affiliate. The audio leaked to Bahia Meio Dia’s microphone and Senra interrupted the report.

“In a little while we’ll be back, when it’s quieter around, we need respect to be able to work,” he nudged.

Zé, also known as Bocão, immediately responded to the presenter and former channel colleague. The programs are competitors in Bahia, but the Balance Sheet, by TV Itapoan, usually stays ahead of the audience, a phenomenon that is uncommon in other states of the country.

“Let’s keep doing journalism […] Sometimes a person has the harm of not knowing what is happening to him and the evil itself takes care of doing the harm […] I ask my colleagues to excuse me and say that my dear Marcelo Castro arrived first in the report,” said the communicator.



