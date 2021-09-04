Joss Stone, Corinne Bailey Rae, Gloria Groove and Duda Beat will sing on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio 2022 | Rock in Rio 2022

The organization of Rock In Rio 2022 announced this Thursday (2) the attractions of the Stage Sunset on September 8th: English singers Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae and Brazilian singers Duda Beat and Gloria Groove.

The festival is exactly one year away, scheduled for September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022.

Clock counts down to Rock in Rio

Joss Stone has dinner, praises Brazil and advances record

“I’m excited for Rock in Rio. In 2011 I remember how many people there were singing, smiling and even crying, it was so cool,” says Joss Stone by phone to G1.

“The difference between Brazilians and the rest of the world is the animation”, praises the singer. “It’s your rhythm,” says another voice at the bottom of the call. It’s Joss’ mother, Wendy Stoker, who was at her house. In the background there are also noises of Wendy chopping vegetables.

“My mother came to dinner. She is making lasagna and she brought wine,” explains the singer. She looks so happy that she repeats the information and starts to sing: “Thanks to Deeeus my mom is here, she’s going to make lasagna and I brought wineoo…”.

Happy and loose, Joss advances details of her eighth album, which should come out at the end of this year and be the base of the tour that will take place at Rock in Rio. She tells decided the title: “‘Never forget my love'”.

“It’s a serious record. I usually do happier things. But this one has a more serious concept, and it’s more adult than the previous ones.”

“We should release a single in early December and then the record at Christmas. It’s not a Christmas album, but I think it’s a cool time to release it.”

She says she is in the mixing stage of the record, and is playing the versions at home for her daughter, Violet, who was born earlier this year: “The songs are sad, but she listens with the biggest smile in the world”, says the new mommy Joss.

Joss Stone’s new repertoire will mark the main concert at the Sunset Stage on the 8th. The organization says it will be the day of the “sacred woman”, which will have fellow countrymen Corinne Bailey Rae, Duda Beat and Gloria Groove.

In addition to today’s announcement, check out the concerts that have already been released from the festival in 2022:

The Rock in Rio Card sale starts at 7pm on September 21, 2021.

The card that is equivalent to an advance ticket gives the buyer the chance to choose on which date they intend to use it before the official ticket sale opens to the general public in April 2022 – definition can be made on 23 November from 2021 to April 1, 2022.

The ninth edition of Rock in Rio, which would take place in 2021, was postponed to September 2022 because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of the new date was made in March 2021.