Journalist agrees with Tite in using Gabigol in the Seleção: “He played in the role he played the most in Fla” – Flamengo

PHOTO: LUCAS FIGUEIREDO / CBF

Despite the 1-0 victory over Chile, the performance of the Brazilian team generated more criticism and questions than praise for coach Tite. The thicker tone is mainly due to the positioning of Vini Jr in the first stage and there are also those who do not approve of the use of Gabigol as a striker – even more so with the presence of Everton Ribeiro on the field. For Rodrigo Coutinho, journalist for the UOL Esporte portal, shirt 9 participated in the trifling in the position he most exercised during his more than three years at Flamengo.

– Brazil suffered, but won another victory in the Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The performance, however, was not good once again. It is necessary to give a discount for the many embezzlements, but Tite’s attempt generated a lot of insecurity for the team and sacrificed Vinícius Jr. – he opined.

– Without the ball, the Chileans scored strong and prevented Brazil from taking possession. Neymar was way down in the 1st time. Disconnection from the game. Tite came back from the break with two shakes. Everton Ribeiro and Gerson replaced Vinícius Jr and Bruno Guimarães. Everton came in from behind the attacking duo and Gerson on the side.

– With Everton Ribeiro and Gerson helping more in marking, the spaces began to appear and the movements began to fall into place. It didn’t take long for Brazil to take advantage of the situation. Everton took advantage of a good plot on the right involving Danilo, Gabigol and Neymar, who invaded the area and was disarmed, the Flamengo midfielder hit the goal and scored.

Everton Ribeiro scored the second goal in six games for the Brazilian team in the current 2021 season. Flamengo’s midfielder should go to the field next Sunday (5th), at 4 pm (GMT), to meet Argentina again. This time, however, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.