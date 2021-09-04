Juliette is accused of plagiarizing the titles of three songs by the band ‘Boogarins’ – 03/09/2021 – News

The lawyer and makeup artist Juliette Freire, who after winning the Big Brother Brasil 21, started her singing career, released her first EP on Thursday night, 2nd. The Juliette album reached digital platforms with a pre-save record in Brazil.

However, after the release, the production was accused of plagiarizing the band Boogarins’ song titles. The disc has six tracks, three of which bear the same name as the rock band from Goiás: Doce, Sei Lá and Benzin.

The subject started with Boogarins fans, spread on social networks and was shared by the band, with the caption “Absurd”. The official profile of the rockers also shared other debauches, such as the video of Anitta, the album’s producer, talking about the inspiration for the project, and a “nudge” saying that the band’s vocalist would go to BBB 22.

“Juliette Brazil’s biggest Boogarins fan,” said one follower. “A little disappointed with Juliette’s EP as I really thought she was going to do versions of Boogarins songs,” joked one fan. The band’s fans are thanking Juliette for boosting Brazilian indie rock. “I spoke with Dinho, the singer of Boogarins, and we can see that, like it or not, Juliette continues to leverage Brazilian indie rock”, celebrated a follower.

Sought by Emais, Juliette Freire’s advisor did not return the contact until the publication of this article.

The six new songs hit the platforms at 9 pm on Thursday and, according to her staff, is the singer’s first musical sample. “Music translates feelings and gives meaning to life. It’s the speech of the soul. Music is a poetic way of translating this magic that is the human being. I’m crazy about music and now I’m having the time and opportunity to dedicate myself to this dream and I am so grateful,” said Juliette.

The artist is hired by Rodamoinho Records, Anitta’s label, and the distribution is by Virgin Music Brasil. In addition to Doce, Sei Lá and Benzin, the EP features the songs Bença, Diferença Mara and Vixe Que Gostoso.

