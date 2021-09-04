Juliette is compared to Grazi Massafera after post BBB success

Top Stories Cleaning checklist: how to organize your time so that you are not a cleaning slave all day

This Friday morning, 03, the gossip page “Treated Famous” compared the trajectory of Juliette with the one of Grazi Massafera. For them, the lawyer is growing a lot as well as the ex-girlfriend of Caio Castro.

“Juliette is gradually moving away from her ex-BBB status and becoming a great artist like Grazi Massafera”, wrote the page. The publication divided the opinion of internet users who decided to comment on the matter.

“I agree, Julitte is wonderful and talented“, said an internet user praising the lawyer, “It takes a few years… Let’s take it easy”, said another disagreeing, “The BBB was the Bridge to her success but now it’s her without the BBB, the life she follows”, said another, “I cheered for her, but after Ju won BBB21, she was very shielded, they are trying to elit the girl”said another.

Juliette releases first EP after BBB 21

Juliette she finally launched herself as a singer after her great participation on BBB 21. Her first EP came out on Thursday night, 2nd, and it has already generated a lot of talk on social media. On her Instagram, the lawyer commented how happy she is with the release.

“It went out! And I can’t explain everything I’m feeling… butterflies in my stomach, happiness, euphoria, fear, peace, gratitude… a lot of gratitude… For music, for life and for you. These are just the first steps on this new path and my only request is that these songs touch you as they do me. Thank you and listen”, she declared.

