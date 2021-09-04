Juliette thanks Rodolffo for believing in his musical talent

After the release of Juliette Freire’s EP with six new songs, singer Rodolffo, from the duo with Israel, used social media to remember a compliment to the makeup artist’s voice during her participation in “BBB 21” and won a thank you from the “queen of cacti”.

In an Instagram publication, the countryman posted a video alongside Juliette singing at one of the parties on Rede Globo’s reality show. “You sing a lot, you have talent,” he said.

In the caption, Rodolffo wished Juliette success in her singing career. “Good luck on your new project,” he wrote.

Hours later, the youngest singer on the block made a point of commenting on the artist’s tribute and thanked him for believing in his talent.

thank you for believing in me

Juliette and Rodolffo exchange compliments on social media Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In the comments, fans and admirers of Rodolffo and Juliette, who had even won Julidolffo’s shipper, praised the ex-participants of “Big Brother Brasil 21”.

“Rodolffo always believed,” commented one fan. “Crazy to see you two singing together,” suggested another netizen. “You’re beautiful,” praised a third follower.