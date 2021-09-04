Julio Croda, from Fiocruz: Coronavac is not for 3rd dose

× Art: Rodrigo Freitas/O Antagonista – Reproduction

Infectologist Julio Croda, a researcher at Fiocruz and a professor at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UFMS), says that the Ministry of Health is right not to apply Coronavac as a booster dose.

On Thursday of last week (26), the ministry issued a technical note in which it decided to apply a 3rd dose of vaccine to those over 70 years old from September 15th. This booster dose should be “preferably” with the Pfizer vaccine, with AstraZeneca and Janssen immunizers being accepted as alternatives. Coronavac is excluded.

“All scientific societies have expressed their support for the Ministry’s technical note”, said Croda, in an interview with the antagonist.

“From a scientific point of view, there is no doubt that a 3rd dose with a heterologous regimen [ou seja, combinando vacinas de marcas diferentes] would be the best alternative”. Croda highlighted that most elderly people in Brazil were vaccinated with Coronavac.

Research by Fiocruz – which packs AstraZeneca’s vaccine in Brazil – shows that Coronavac is less effective in the elderly. A preliminary study, not yet reviewed by other scientists, recommended a booster dose in those over 80 years of age vaccinated with Coronavac and those over 90 years of age vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

“We have all the criticisms of the Ministry of Health in conducting the pandemic”, said Croda. “In timely vaccine purchase. If we had the vaccine, we wouldn’t be discussing who to prioritize at this time, right – if teenagers or [com dose de reforço] seniors. But on this specific issue, the technical note is clear, it has good references (…) that’s what should be done”.

In the interview, Croda also commented on the Doria government’s insistence on applying Coronavac as a booster dose, explained what is needed for Covid vaccines to be approved for children, and assessed the Bolsonaro government’s smaller budget for vaccine purchases in 2022.