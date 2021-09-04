Kaique Rocha and Gustavo Maia are integrated and say they are ready

Last reinforcements presented by Inter, Kaique Rocha and Gustavo Maia have already been integrated into the working group. The duo worked physically yesterday (2) and expects to debut as soon as the games restart.

In their presentations, both Kaique and Gustavo said they are ready to play. The pair had been training in Europe and will gain time to adapt to the group with the period without matches.

“I’m ready. I haven’t played official matches for a while, but I’ve been doing pre-season,” said Kaique. “I came looking for my position. I want to learn, grow up, I’m very young, but I came to seek my place in the team. And the ones who need to be worried about that are not us, but the opponents. Regardless of who plays, Cuesta and Bruno are very well in defense, whoever faces it will know that they will have a difficult defense to pass,” he added.

“I’m ready, yes. If the teacher needs me, I’m prepared to play. I can play for both sides, I’ve played centered, even lateral. Wherever the teacher needs me, I want to help,” added Gustavo.

The plan, still, is to integrate both of the cast so that they can, little by little, conquer the necessary space to act regularly.

“We will have time to work and prepare the game against Sport. We have to continue evolving, improving the team’s performance, working the players and being positive. The group is doing well, working happily, dedicating itself, making an effort, the work climate is very good,” said coach Diego Aguirre.

Inter’s next appointment will be on the 13th, against Sport. The last two reinforcements are able to participate in the match, if the technical command sees fit.