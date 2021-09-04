Kristen Stewart’s performance as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ is Oscar-worthy, critics say

‘Spencer’ premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and reviews began to crop up.

After the screening, actress Kristen Stewart was applauded by the audience for her performance as Princess Diana.

Critics already rank Stewart as one of the favorites for the Oscar 2022.

See the main criticisms:

Xan Brooks, The Guardian

Kristen Stewart is totally attractive in the title role. She has a clumsy, polite act like Diana, and that’s entirely how it should be when you consider that Diana did a clumsy, polite act herself, embellishing her elegant, innate haughtiness with studied flirtatious shavings. When she collapsed, she lost her balance, it was like watching a perfect woman who is actually flawed. But Stewart effectively captures the agony of a woman so programmed and isolated that she feels she has no escape and has lost sight of who she is.

Enjoy watching:



Owen Gleiberman, Variety

Kristen Stewart doesn’t just do an acting (although at the acting level she’s excellent). She transforms; it changes its aspect, its rhythm, its karma. Watching her play Diana, we see an echo, perhaps, of the very ambivalent relationship of

Pete Hammond, Deadline

I have no words for Stewart’s performance, going from an impression of an incredibly well narrated figure to beautifully reaching the essence of who she was. It’s an exhilarating, bitter, poignant, and utterly stunning twist, taking Diana down paths we haven’t seen as depicted in this mesmerizing portrait.

Guy Lodge, Weekend

Choosing Stewart, another secretive celebrity who knows the obsessive and authoritarian glow of fandom better than most, is inspiring. Not only is her performance a totally transformative feat of mimicry, although she has paid detailed attention to Diana’s posture and pose, especially. Instead, it’s an ironic and empathetic evocation of a woman somehow blocked from her inner and outer lives, frozen in the hallway – before running for the fire escape.

Watch the video of the actress being applauded:

Kristen Stewart, Fighting Back Tears, Receives A Rapturous Standing Ovation For Her Performances As Princess Diana In #SpencerMovie until #Venezia78. pic.twitter.com/UM42rw5PqM — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 3, 2021

The biopic of Princess Diana arrives in theaters only in November 5th.

At the Rotten Tomatoes, the feature film directed by Pablo Larrain (‘LOVE: Lisey’s Story’) conquered 86% of approval ratings, with 6 positive reviews and only one negative, so far.

Check out the teaser subtitled:

The plot will focus on a single weekend in Diana’s life (Stewart), where she spent Christmas with the royal family on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. It was on this occasion that she decided to divorce Charles, due to the numerous rumors of his affair with Camila.

Besides Stewart, the cast also has Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

‘Jackie‘, from 2016 – also directed by Larraín, brought Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy and the role later earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.