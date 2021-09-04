La Casa de Papel: Character has a tragic and shocking outcome, and fans do not accept: “I’m so hateful”

[Alerta spoilers! Este post contém spoilers sobre a primeira parte da quinta temporada de “La Casa de Papel”. Caso não tenha assistido ainda, sugerimos que encerre a leitura por aqui!]

Brazil, I’m devastated! Also because, to overcome the first part of the fifth season of “La Casa de Papel“, only with time and therapy! Kkkk The episodes premiered this Friday (3), and left fans shocked by the tragic death – and violent – of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). In addition to the breathtaking action scenes, the story rescued Berlin’s past (Pedro Alonso) and gave more prominence to Arturo (Enrique Arce).

Don’t cry for me… Tokyo!

In the fourth season of the show, the death of Nairobi (Alba Flores) made many people angry with creator and screenwriter Álex Pina. And the story will not be different now… The character Tokyo said goodbye to the series during an armed confrontation between assailants and soldiers of the Spanish army. Even with this event, that old theory that she would be the only survivor of the assault because she was the narrator of the episodes, well, it was with God!

Tokyo is shot several times in the Bank of Spain kitchen along with Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Manila (Belén Cuesta). Unable to continue the escape, she provides cover for her colleagues and faces the military alone. Even wounded, the character says goodbye to Professor (Álvaro Morte) and Rio (Miguel Herrán), and asks the beloved to focus on moving on despite the grief. To close the emotional sequence with a flourish, Tokyo is hit by new shots, and when he falls to the ground, he manages to explode the grenades he was carrying, killing some soldiers, but especially Gandía (José Manuel Poga), responsible for the death of Nairobi.

the big Berlin family

The return of those who have gone was due to the past of Berlin, who died in the second season of the series. If in other years flashbacks of how he created the plan to rob the Bank of Spain were shown, this time, the character’s relationship with his son Rafael (Patrick Creed) gained special attention. It was Berlin that convinced the heir to make a robbery alongside Tatiana (Diana Gómez), Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian) and Marseille (Luka Peros).

Despite having no influence with the Bank of Spain robbery, the parallel story idea makes a good introduction of Rafael and Tatiana into the episodes, and suggests that Berlin — knowing it was going to die — may have tried to create this relationship so that a could count on the other. Conspiracy theories believe that the two characters will return in the final stretch of the season, as a kind of “card up their sleeve” from the Professor.

Arturo didn’t even have to come!

The character gained prominence once again, but made a lot of anger in the audience. Along with other hostages, Arturo takes advantage of a loophole and manages to steal weapons from the assailants and stars in another heavy firefight inside the bank. In an attempt to leave the prison, the group even arrives at one of the bank’s doors, but it is sealed with bombs. With access to more weapons, they face the assailants once more and almost get the better of them.

The savior of the motherland is Stockholm (Esther Acebo), who enters the air tubes and manages to land on Arturo’s back. Before he could react, she shoots him in the chest and leaves him in critical condition. If the character is going to die, well, we’ll have to wait for the second part of season five.

The Teacher’s Daycare?!

Pregnant, Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) has a hard time in the episodes… Determined to regain her position as an investigator after the betrayal of Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo), the character managed to surrender the Professor at the end of the fourth season. Now, she tries hard to discover all of her rival’s plans, and in the end, she managed to surrender Marseille and Benjamín (Ramón Agirre).

It turns out that her waters burst and she goes into labor, with only the three prisoners to deliver. Fortunately, little Victoria is born without any complications, causing Alicia and the Professor to signal a small truce. But as you never know the day of tomorrow, the investigator hides a tool that she can use at any time, leaving in the air the doubt about who will be loyal to the outcome of the story.

repercussion

Well, as expected, the episodes had a strong impact on the audience… “Tokyo, simply legendary, the greatest of ‘La Casa de Papel’, yes! Why, I don’t know how to deal with her death”, lamented Pedro Vinícius on Twitter. “I woke up happy to have season 5 of ‘La Casa de Papel’ and left with pain and depression”, wrote an Internet user. “I hate ‘La Casa de Papel’ so much, you have no idea”, fired another profile.

Even with so many losses, the series also featured special flashbacks with the appearances of Nairobi, Moscow (Paco Tous) and René (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), the latter revealing why Tokyo was never able to give in headfirst to the relationship with Rio Well, for those who are still in the saga, the second part of the fifth season of “La Casa de Papel” debuts on Netflix on December 3rd.