Lakers strengthens and closes contract with pivot DeAndre Jordan

The Brooklyn Nets traded earlier tonight for center DeAndre Jordan, four second-round picks and $5.78 million to the Detroit Pistons for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The Pistons are working on the buyout for Jordan, who has two years and $20 million remaining on the four-year contract.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, the Lakers will agree a one-year contract with the player worth $2.6 million once he is released by the Pistons.

“After the formal completion of the buyout with the Detroit Pistons, center DeAndre Jordan plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN. Jordan would first have to release himself to become a free agent. Adrian Wojnarowski”

Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 57 games played last season in Brooklyn.

The news comes at a time when Marc Gasol’s future with the franchise is still in question, leading to the belief that he shouldn’t stay at the Lakers.

