Larissa Manoela clicks with Rafael Vitti and Tatá Werneck takes action

The recordings of Beyond Illusion, from Globe, are in full swing. Larissa Manoela, who is the protagonist of the new 6 pm soap opera, made a point of showing a little behind the scenes. She posted a photo sequence next to Rafael Vitti.

The famous one showed a little of the work of the period in which the actors will live a couple separated by a tragedy. “In the immensity of the gaze and in pandemic times…’Beyond the Illusion’”, wrote the artist, in black and white records.

The young star also appeared in images with Marcello Novaes, Malu Galli, Paloma Duarte and Danilo Mesquita. “It’s going to be beautiful!”, Danilo commented. “It’s been beautiful!!!”, wrote Rafa Vitti in the comments.

Scheduled for early 2022, the soap opera will be set in 1940. In the first phase, Larissa will play the dressmaker Isabela who falls in love with Davi (Rafael Vitti) and ends up being the fatal victim of a homicide when she saves her lover.

On the same social network, Tatá Werneck decided to play with one of the photos shared by the ex-SBT. “I already love this couple. Starting the jobs”, wrote the presenter, with a black and white photo of Vitti and Larissa Manoela holding hands, wearing protective masks due to the pandemic, during the rehearsals of the new work.

She even praised her husband again, posting a photo of the actors in her feed: “My big love is doing a new soap opera. Rafa takes everything very seriously. Out of nowhere became magic. He comes home and I’m like a child trying to understand the wallet that burns, the wand that turns into a handkerchief and seeing him taking my watch off his wrist without my noticing (by the way, after the magic, do you return the watch? It’s been two weeks. I miss him)”.

“Beside him is one of the most talented women of this generation. Too beautiful, sweet, affectionate and a potency that doesn’t match your 1.52 tall (it makes you a little smaller. I didn’t want to look shorter than you, muse). I wish this soap opera was A LIGHT! A success! May this big fucking couple win general. I’m a fan of both of you! And will we have jokes on lady night? Of course you do, ma’am. It’s my job! Come BEYOND THE ILLUSION!”, finished, praising the new global.