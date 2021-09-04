Larissa Manoela kisses André Luiz Frambach on the beach. Photos

Larissa Manoela and the boyfriend, André Luiz Frambach, exchanged kisses while enjoying Barra da Tijuca beach, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this morning (3). About two weeks ago, the actors had already been seen together. The romance rumors of Larissa and André who were romantic partners in the movie “Airplane Mode” started in July.

The actress was clicked kissing the artist on the edge of town. Afterwards, the actor already seen in soap operas such as “Éramos Seis” caressed his girlfriend, already on the sand. In addition to renewing her tan with friends, Larissa had fun playing altinha and refreshed herself by taking a swim in the sea, betting on a pink bikini. For the portal “Quem”, André Luiz confirmed his romance with the woman from Paraná.

“When the rumors came out (that they were together), there was absolutely nothing between us. Afterwards, we met to talk about the movie ‘Airplane Mode’ and to kill everyone’s nostalgia… We’re single and we’re getting to know each other , allowing us,” he stressed. Larissa ended a three-year relationship with Leo Cidade earlier this year. In June, it was André Luiz and Rayssa Bratillieri’s turn to put an end to their relationship.

Larissa started preparing for a new six o’clock soap opera

Initially scheduled for September 2020, “Além da Ilusão”, the soap opera that marks Larissa’s debut on Globo, will finally come out of the picture. This week, the protagonist of the period plot shared moments of the preparation of the cast, which will bring together names like Lima Duarte, her granddaughter Paloma Duarte and great-granddaughter Ana Clara Winter.

“In the immensity of the gaze and in pandemic times… ‘Beyond the Illusion'”, captioned Larissa. In the story, the actress will give life to two sisters at different stages, as one of them is murdered at the beginning of the serial. “It’s going to be beautiful!”, pointed out Danilo Mesquita, who with Rafael Vitti forms the main love triangle.

“Além da Ilusão” also features Antonio Calloni, Malu Galli and Marcello Novaes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several actors had to leave the soap opera, among them Claudia Raia, who would be Larissa’s mother in Alessandra Poggi’s plot.

Larissa discovered endometriosis: ‘Living in pain’

Also on her Instagram, the actress from soap operas such as “Carousel” (2012/2013) revealed that she suffered from endometriosis, discovered after a routine consultation. “It’s all still very new for me, I’m discovering. But the most important thing about having shared and opened something so personal in my life was knowing that I can inspire other women to also do deep research, and save and give quality of life to these women,” she said.

“Because, really, living with pain… (it’s bad) and anyone who has endometriosis, or thinks he has it, knows what it’s like to live with it,” he continued.